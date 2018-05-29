Rainmaker Worldwide Announces First Sales in South Africa

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC:RAKR) has now delivered its first Water-to-Water technology to Cape Town, South Africa. The Company is working with an international distributor with local presence in Cape Town as its sales and technical partner.

Through an operational hub in Cape Town, we will use a mobile unit to demonstrate the efficacy of our technology. This initial deployment will be followed by larger machine deployments that are under contract. In the coming weeks we will be making a series of joint announcements for Rainmaker’s long-term plans throughout South Africa and the region.

It is broadly acknowledged that the ongoing critical issues regarding water in Africa require new approaches and solutions to meet the most basic drinking water needs. Rainmaker believes that our technology can play an important role in meeting the population’s requirements.

Rainmaker’s underlying philosophy is to make significant contributions to the societal and environmental needs of the communities in which we operate, while creating value for our shareholders.

Michael O’Connor, President and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide, said, “We are exceptionally pleased to work with our partners in South Africa with whom we share the common objective to provide clean drinking water to those who need it most. The Cape Town region has suffered immeasurably from the impacts of unforeseen and potentially long-term drought conditions. We believe our decentralized and cost-effective technologies are ideally suited to these acute situations of water need. We look forward to collaborating closely with our local team to develop a long-term strategy for the region.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC:RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air

Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

Our technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 liters of drinking water per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000 or 150,000 liters per day. This makes our units suitable for communities of 200 to 30,000 people, depending on number of units deployed.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we are creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists.

Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company's website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com .

