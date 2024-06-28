RAIR Technologies aims to fuel Web3 growth in India by offering a token pool prize for hackathon champions

Delhi, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAIR Technologies, the leading open-source platform for building web3 applications, has announced a strategic partnership with HackIndia, India’s largest web3 hackathon, onboarding millions of developers into the world of web3. This collaboration aims to democratize access to web3 technology by providing developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to build decentralized applications (DApps) quickly and easily.

HackIndia, a series of regional monthly hackathons culminating on October 17th at the BCrypt conference, India’s largest web3 and blockchain event, will feature keynote speeches from prominent figures in the tech industry. RAIR Technologies is proud to sponsor this initiative by providing a token pool for the hackathon winners, demonstrating their commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the web3 ecosystem.

“We believe that empowering developers with accessible, open-source tools and the required infrastructure is key to driving the mass adoption of web3 technologies,” said Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies. “By partnering with HackIndia, we are not only providing India’s talented developer community with the resources they need to build innovative DApps, but also fostering a more inclusive and democratized web3 ecosystem.”

Through this partnership, participants in HackIndia will have access to RAIR’s open-source tools, enabling them to set up a working NFT marketplace DApp within just 30 minutes, even with minimal web3 knowledge. RAIR has also brought Alchemy on board as a sponsor and partner, ensuring that developers have access to the necessary infrastructure, such as Alchemy’s powerful APIs, through a packaged deal that includes free API keys from RAIR’s affiliate partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with RAIR Technologies to bring the power of web3 to India’s vibrant developer community,” said Stephen Simon, Director of HackIndia. “By providing accessible tools and infrastructure, this collaboration will enable developers to not only learn about blockchain technology but also build real-world applications that showcase their skills and drive innovation in the decentralized ecosystem.”

As the web3 landscape continues to evolve, partnerships like the one between RAIR Technologies, HackIndia serve as a testament to the industry’s commitment to empowering developers and driving innovation. By providing accessible tools and infrastructure, RAIR Technologies is paving the way for a more inclusive and collaborative future in the realm of decentralized application development.

To learn more about RAIR Technologies visit https://rair.info, and to participate in HackIndia visit https://hackindia.xyz/.

About RAIR Technologies

RAIR Technologies product suite RAIR.market helps enterprises seamlessly manage digital assets from creation to customer sale. From minting, to securing DRM, royalties, and marketplace trade and execution, navigate the full digital asset lifecycle in one secure white-label solution. RAIR empowers enterprises to own their Web3 future.

About HackIndia

HackIndia brings together over 9,000 students from across India competing for $150K in prizes. Participants will benefit from the guidance of 72 judges and mentors, insights from 36 speakers, and the camaraderie of peers from 59 participating universities.

CONTACT: Ed Prado CEO RAIR rair (at) transformgroup.com