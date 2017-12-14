Breaking News
Raise Production Inc. Provides Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raise Production Inc. (TSX-V:RPC) (“Raise” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on recent activities related to its High Angle Lift Solution (“HALS”).

United States

In mid-November 2017, the Company sold and installed its first HALS in the Eagle Ford basin, at 90deg inclination and at a 7,000ft vertical depth. In late November 2017, the Company sold and installed its first HALS in the Permian basin in New Mexico, at 82deg inclination at a vertical depth of 9,500ft and a measured depth of 13,030ft, the deepest installation to date. Both systems are performing at high efficiency and have increased productivity for the operators.

Canada

The Company’s original test partner for its Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology (“HART”) has recently ordered nine HALS systems for its wells in SE Saskatchewan. This was as a result of the superior performance of the HALS system sold to this partner in August 2017. Additional installations in other formations are also performing at high efficiency and follow up sales are expected in the 2018.

The Company continues to market the HALS in the USA and Canada with presentations and open houses demonstrating our technology.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

