Raising the Bar – ENTOUCH Recognized as the 8th Fastest Growing Technology Company in Texas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENTOUCH, the market leader of smart building solutions for facility asset and energy intelligence, announced today that the company was recognized as the 8thfastest growing technology companies in north Texas. 

Tech Titans, the 6thlargest technology trade organization in the US, recognized the fastest growing technology companies headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex based on revenue growth from 2016 to 2018.

“At Tech Titans, we recognize those companies who invest and grow the technology ecosystem in North Texas,” said Bill Sproull, president and CEO of Tech Titans. “These fast-growing companies are what makes our technology industry so vibrant. We expect even more great things from them in the future!” 

The rankings of the fastest growing companies were announced at the Tech Titans Awards Gala on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Moss Adams and Comerica Bank sponsored the Fast Tech Award.  

“To be recognized as the one of the fastest growing technology companies by Tech Titans is an honor and making the list for four years in a row is even more special,” stated Greg Fasullo, Chief Executive Officer. “ENTOUCH is blazing the path to better businesses and a healthier planet, inclusion in an elite group of industry-leaders like Tech Titans futher emphasizes the value of our platform and the dedication of our team.”

About ENTOUCH

Founded in Richardson, Texas in 2008, ENTOUCH is a technology company that provides industry-leading smart building solutions and managed services to multi-site companies across North America. Our integrated, cloud-based software and technology, combined with 24/7 advisory services, render a 360° view of any facility ecosystem, fueling real-time decisions that reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and extend the useful life of critical equipment.

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to fortune 500 companies from North Texas who collaborate, share and inspire creative thinking that fuels tomorrow’s innovations. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:
•             Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors and students
•             Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative
•             Advocating technology’s advancement in governmental arenas 
•             Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its special interest forums and annual Awards Gala

Tech Titans is the 6thlargest technology trade association in the US, representing more than a quarter million employees through 300 member companies and individuals. More information about Tech Titans can be found online at www.techtitans.org.
 
About Moss Adams

With more than 3,200 professionals across 25-plus locations, Moss Adams provides the world’s most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting, and wealth management services to help them embrace emerging opportunity. Their commitment to helping technology companies succeed requires deep industry experience and timely, value-added services along with proactive communication.
 
About Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division

Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division is one of the nation’s leading technology banking practices, offering a wide range of financial services tailored to corporate customers, entrepreneurs and professionals. Veteran bankers provide credit and financial services and products to young, growing, venture backed technology and life sciences companies, as well as their more mature counterparts. The Technology and Life Sciences Division serves all major U.S. technology centers from offices coast-to-coast. Comerica Bank, headquartered in Dallas, TX is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company that is among the 25 largest U.S. banking companies. For more information, visit www.comerica.com.

 

CONTACT: TOM KAY
ENTOUCH
2149129205
[email protected]
