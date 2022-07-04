Raisins Market to Garner USD 2,315.30 Million Revenue by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Raisins Market Information by Category (Conventional, Organic), Packaging Type (Pouches, Jars & Bottles, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others], Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2030

New York, US, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raisins Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report highlights, “ Raisins Market Information By Category, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel And Region – Forecast till 2030″, the market will touch USD 2,315.30 Million by 2030, a 5.5% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Raisins are commercially made by drying grapes gathered in various places, and they can be consumed raw, roasted, baked, or bsrewed. Raisin variants are also determined by the variety of grape used to make them. Raisins come in various sizes and hues, including black, green, yellow, blue, brown, and others. Seedless raisins, such as Greek Currants, sultana, and Flame Grapes, are also available. While sun-drying raisins are the conventional way of production, artificially dehydrating them is a speedier preparation method. On the other hand, water-dipped raisins are accessible on the consumer market.

As raisins have become a more common component of people’s everyday diets, production has shifted away from labor-intensive procedures that begin with hand-picking grapes. The introduction of new raisin types and drying technologies has also resulted in the industry’s spread beyond California, producing almost half of the world’s raisin crop. The raisins business has transformed due to changes in economic conditions and a decrease in the availability of farm labor. Although both grapes and raisins are beneficial for human health, raisins have higher antioxidant levels than grapes owing to the drying process, which preserves the antioxidants. Consumers are now aware of the health benefits that raisins provide. Consumers are being forced to include nutrient-rich raisins in regular diets due to the increased occurrence of chronic diseases.

Repot Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2,315.30 Million CAGR 5.5% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Category, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Increasing Use of Raisins for Culinary Purposes

Market Competitive Landscape:

The foremost competitors in the raisins market are:

Del Monte Foods, Inc. (US)

Murray River Organics Ltd. (Australia)

Dole Packaged Foods LLC (US)

Newman’s Own (US)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Ltd. (US)

Aramex (Europe),

Sun-Maid Growers of California (US)

Mariani Packing Company (US)

National Raisin Company (US)

HBS Foods Ltd. (UK)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

According to the raisins market analysis, culinary habits constantly change due to urbanization and the willingness to seek new flavors. Moreover, due to customers’ hectic lifestyles, demand for ready-to-eat foods, dry and frozen food products, and healthy snack foods is rising. In many cooking recipes, the bulk of the health-conscious populace uses raisins as a sugar alternative. Raisins’ market share as a viable market potential will undoubtedly grow as a sweet option for culinary applications.

End users have been motivated to utilize raisins in sweet bread, sweets, savory foods, and other applications due to the various health benefits connected with raisin consumption. In the following years, it will increase the use of raisins even further. The key market players concentrate on various growth methods, such as introducing new goods to impact further the raisin eating trend and create more global market opportunities. Bakers utilize dried raisins as garnishes on their products, a tradition in the pastry sector. The bakery business has had a spectacular boom in recent decades, resulting in an increased need for raisins. The raisins market is now more competitive than previously due to product innovation and regular product introductions in the bread business.

Market Restraints:

The critical limitations on the raisins market size are government rules and criteria that manufacturers must follow for trading the food product. Furthermore, a slew of trade policies and regulations thwart the production of raisins. Many parts of the world have climates that are unsuitable for cultivating raisins. As a result, this output restriction can dramatically diminish market size. Currants, prunes, dried cranberries, dried apricots, dried pineapples, dried cherries, and other alternatives to raisins are now available on the market thanks to technological advancements in the agricultural sector.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected practically every market area. For a time, the Raisins Market had been declining as well. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments have imposed lockdowns, including the seizure of transportation. Furthermore, the epidemic slowed essential trade activities in several countries. As a result, the commencement of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on global supply networks. Precautionary industrial halts were also imposed in the world’s leading economies, resulting in a substantial supply-demand gap. Manufacturers and distributors are finding it more difficult to control their supply chains due to this. These factors have had a detrimental impact on the market’s growth prospects.

Market Segmentation

By Category

Because seedless raising is becoming more widely available, more people are becoming health-conscious, and the market is likely to expand during the forecast period.

By Packaging Type

The pouches segment will take the lead in the forecast period. They are made of a variety of materials to preserve raisins from the elements and prolong their shelf life.

By Distribution Channel

During the forecast period, the store-based segment will acquire the most traction.

Regional Insights

Europe was estimated to have the biggest market share during the research period. Because of the growing number of health-conscious consumers who prefer organic and healthful foods, there is a significant demand for raisins in Europe. According to industry trends, Germany is the major country with the largest raisin market share. It is predicted to continue to dominate in the following years. In other developing countries, such as the Middle East and Africa, cooperatives like The Kgodiso Development Fund, formed by PepsiCo, the manufacturers of the Safari brand, have just given the Northern Cape raisin industry an R28 million boost aimed at aiding young farmers in the sector.

