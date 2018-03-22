Raisio plc: Raisio to reach an interim decision in cooperation negotiations

Breaking News
Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 22 March 2018  

RAISIO TO REACH AN INTERIM DECISION IN COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

Raisio Group’s employee co-operation negotiations launched at the end of January 2018 have been largely completed. At this point, it was decided that a total of 20 employments will be terminated. The terminations will be carried out through retirements, voluntary arrangements and redundancies, and partly through the termination of fixed-term employment contracts.  

Raisio’s initial estimate of the reduction need was 30 jobs and it is expected to take place gradually. Once Raisio has completed the negotiations related to the possible divestment of its feed businesses announced at the end of 2018, it will also be possible to close the cooperation negotiations in terms of employments closely related to Raisioagro.

Raisio will direct all resources to support the strategic growth targets of its new Healthy Food Division. The cooperation negotiations were launched to ensure Raisio’s competitiveness and profitability. The negotiations concerned Raisio’s Group Services as well as the new Healthy Food Division’s marketing, product development and support functions. A total of 115 were within the negotiations.

Further information:
Pekka Kuusniemi, President and CEO of Raisio plc, tel. +358 50 537 3883

 

Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio’s strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2017, the Group’s net sales from continuing operations totalled EUR 306.8 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 37.8 million. The Group employs some 400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en


