Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, entered a strategic distribution agreement with Crossover Distribution last year. Crossover is a leading wireless solutions provider skilled in design and engineering expertise to support North America. Their agreement represents Rajant’s further global investment to introduce its world-leading Kinetic Mesh solution to Crossover’s customers within industries such as mining, indoor automation, smart cities, public safety, and rural broadband.

Crossover Executive Vice President Darin Gibbons says, “Rajant is a complement to other technologies in the Crossover portfolio. For example, the use of Sonim phones for industrial-hardened communications in underground mines with all the functionality of a cell phone on the surface is made possible by Rajant’s wireless networking. A Rajant BreadCrumb radio on mobile equipment is a practical way to have voice coverage at the mine’s working face. With Rajant, a NORCAT deployment allowed Crossover to test its UHF/VHF to VoIP phone crossbanding solution that seamlessly allows the worker to use either a phone or a radio and communicate on a legacy and Kinetic Mesh system. Further, we’ve achieved successful testing of add-on technologies, like fan controls, gas monitoring, geotechnical sensors, seismic sensors, post-blast reentry, hazard alerts, tracking, traffic control, underground fleet management, and more – – – all made possible by Rajant.”

“Crossover’s primary Rajant Kinetic Mesh customer base of mines and ports, along with its business strategy to expand into other industrial and municipal markets, is specifically focused on wireless communication solutions,” shared Darrell Gillis, Rajant Sales Director – Canada. “With Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking, Crossover now offers its clients a solution with total mobility, autonomous adaptability, and mission-critical reliability. As a fifth-generation mining sales and service specialist, I’ve witnessed first-hand the transformational nature of Rajant’s technology when it comes to mines. Of note is the exceptional work we are already doing in underground, which includes shaft sinking, shaft inspection, and maintenance. Rajant Kinetic Mesh does not break the connection. Instead, the data is always transmitting and receiving even with the high speeds of the conveyances and the numerous shaft signal obstructions in a shaft. And, unlike leaky feeder systems, the shaft with Rajant has complete coverage with no dead spots that lose connection.”

Crossover is more than a distribution partner for many of the world's top wireless broadband and in-building wireless/distributed antenna systems (DAS) manufacturers. Crossover is more than an engineering firm with world-class engineers utilizing powerful software tools, like Pathloss and iBwave. We are your "5G Wireless Technology Partner" for solutions that just work. Crossover was founded in 2007 by a group of industry veterans looking to bring a new approach to how wireless solutions are sold and supported in the North American market. Focused on Best-of-Class wireless solutions, Crossover provides skilled design and implementation engineering expertise with every product sold to ensure your network build is a success.

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

