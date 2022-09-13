RAJANT AND FTP SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE AUTONOMOUS MINING

Breaking News
felene vodka
Relationship Makes Partners the Defacto Leaders in Autonomous Mine Management and Mine Networking

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and FTP Solutions, the leader in providing businesses with greater operational intelligence, have partnered to advance autonomous mining. FTP Solutions Integrated Management System (IMS) is the defacto management software for autonomous mines globally to oversee their operations, while Rajant offers the most robust network providing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications globally.

“With all of Rajant’s recent autonomous certifications in mining, partnering with FTP Solutions was the next logical step,” states Geoff Smith, EVP Sales & Marketing at Rajant. “With over 270 mines deployed worldwide, many of which already support autonomous hauling, drilling, and dozing, FTP Solutions provides the sitewide operational intelligence to ensure the mines run at peak performance. Just like a Rajant network is fast and easy to deploy, the FTP IMS software provides visual insight into a mine’s complete network, so it is easy for any mine manager to see the state of the network at any point in time. And with our recent agreement, FTP Solutions can now offer both the Rajant network as well as their industry-leading IMS software for any new autonomous mine.”

“We have managed Rajant networks for many years. We appreciate the robustness and performance the Rajant network provides, so we are excited to take mines to the next level,” states Calvin Snodgrass Chief Operating Officer at FTP Solutions. “With over 40 autonomous mines supported today, being able to deploy Rajant provides additional value to our customers.”

About FTP Solutions

FTP are leaders in providing businesses with greater operational intelligence through the use of our industry-leading software (IMS) and our exceptional network engineering capability. We are driven by innovation and are dedicated specialists in the provision of market-leading IT/OT network services, technologies, and solutions. FTP built the wireless network monitoring platform known as the Integrated Management System (IMS) through our in-depth knowledge of wireless and fixed networks. This software has been designed from the ground up with the network maintainer in mind and has expanded to support multiple complex business challenges. We provide our customers with real-time 24-hour data alongside a round-the-clock support service. We use the power of data to give you the ultimate vantage point on your business. FTP operates globally and is based in Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.ftpsolutions.com.au.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

 

