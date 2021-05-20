Breaking News
RAJANT NAMED A WINNER OF SECURITY TODAY’S 2021 “GOVIES”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Rajant’s ES1 BreadCrumb® Awarded Platinum-Level for Intelligent Communications

1105 Media launched its government security awards program in 2009. In 2011, this successful program became known as The Govies. Participation in the program was greater than ever in 2021 as government security continues to be an ongoing concern. Rajant Corporation is grateful for this distinction from Security Today.

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the Kinetic Mesh® wireless network provider, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is a Security Today (1105 Media) magazine’s 2021 winner in “The Govies Government Security Awards” competition. The Govies honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories. Rajant’s ES1 BreadCrumb is distinguished as the sole Platinum recipient for “Intelligent Communications”.

Security Today launched its government security awards program in 2009 and for 2021 participation was greater than ever as government security continues to be an ongoing concern. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries naming Platinum and Gold winners using criteria including features, innovation, user-friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity and impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability. According to Security Today editor-in-chief Ralph C. Jensen, “It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic had a very little effect upon product development and deployment in the government security sector. We appreciate all the manufacturers who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local, and Native American jurisdictions. We’re pleased to honor these winners and thank all those who participated in this amazing process.”

Enabling highly mobile IoT applications for state and local government public safety and security, the Rajant ES1 is a compact, lightweight IP67 network node that supports 4.95-5.85GHz. The ES1 supports machine-to-machine (M2M), machine-to-infrastructure (M2I), and man-to-machine data, voice, and video communication to extend communication beyond the reach of LTE and Wi-Fi in challenging environments. It is ideal for wearable technology, like the Vorbeck HD4 vest, and robotic platforms, like Boston Dynamic’s Spot. Shares Rajant’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith, “We are grateful for Security Today’s Govie distinction. Like all other Rajant BreadCrumbs, the ES1 has the unique capability to perform flawlessly for mission-critical situations. The radio node can hold multiple simultaneous connections, over multiple frequencies, with other nodes in the Kinetic Mesh, eliminating the need for a controller node while adding network reliability. No connections have to be broken for new ones to be made, providing for resilient mobility and a level of autonomy that public safety and security demands.”

  

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

CONTACT: Alice DiSanto
Rajant Corporation
914-582-8464
[email protected]

