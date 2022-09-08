Breaking News
RAJANT NAMED A WINNER OF SECURITY TODAY'S 2022 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Awarded Best in “Intelligent Communications” for Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb®

The Peregrine LTE is Rajant’s high-performance BreadCrumb equipped with LTE capabilities, allowing agile and reliable machine-to-machine and peer-to-peer communications.

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is a Security Today (1105 Media) magazine’s 2022 New Product of the Year winner in “Intelligent Communications” for Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb. The announcement was made by Security Today on August 31st. Now in its fourteenth year honoring outstanding product development achievements by security equipment manufacturers, an independently juried panel of industry experts evaluated 47 product categories to determine winners.

“The Rajant Peregrine LTE has now been honored two times over by Security Today, having received its Govie award distinction back in May 2022,” states Rajant Vice President of Technology Dave Acker. “We are grateful for Security Today’s Intelligent Communication award for our newest quad transceiver. The industrial-grade Peregrine LTE is high-performance, supports a maximum combined data rate of 2.6 Gbps, and allows dynamic routing over LTE or Rajant Kinetic Mesh. The Peregrine LTE integrates four radios – one 2.4GHz 2X2 MIMO, two 5GHz 2×2 MIMO, and one LTE 2×2 MIMO. The platform offers global public and private LTE capabilities, multiple MIMO radio and ethernet interfaces, high throughput, low latency, and enhanced security performance with up to 256-QAM and 80 MHz channels. Rajant is keenly focused on data security and takes pride in delivering a flexible, dynamic wireless solution for real-time mission-critical communication for various data, voice, video, and autonomous applications to the industry.”

Shares Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today, “After hosting this New Product of the Year program, I am struck with the intense effort by manufacturers, who exceed last year’s entries. We are fortunate to have so many entries and applaud every entry for the ingenuity and painstaking efforts to ensure the security business is meeting the technology challenges. New Product of the Year confirms to me that the best and the brightest are completely invested in their craft and have strategic plans to bring new technology to the forefront.”

Winners will be featured on securitytoday.com and will be highlighted in the November/December 2022 issue of Security Today magazine.

 

 About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Alice DiSanto
Rajant Corporation
914-582-8464
adisanto@rajant.com

