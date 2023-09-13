Awarded Best in “Two-Way Radios” for Rajant’s Sparrow BreadCrumb®

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is a Security Today (1105 Media) magazine’s 2023 New Product of the Year winner in “Two-Way Radios” for the Rajant Sparrow BreadCrumb. The announcement was made by Security Today on September 6th. Now in its fifteenth year honoring outstanding product development achievements by security equipment manufacturers, an independently juried panel of industry experts evaluated 43 product categories to determine winners.

“We greatly appreciate Security Today’s recognition of the Rajant Sparrow among its standout New Products of the Year,” states Rajant Vice President of Technology Dave Acker. “The Sparrow is Rajant’s newest wireless BreadCrumb radio intended for industrial IoT markets, including mining, construction, airports, oil & gas, utilities, solar, wind, smart cities, and public safety. It is an IP67 Kinetic Mesh network device well-suited for harsh environments on everything from heavy duty machinery to light-duty vehicle applications. This portable mesh network node contains two transceivers with up to four external antenna ports. It provides Ethernet and Wi-Fi access point interfaces to enable full-duplex data, voice, and low-bandwidth video applications. The Sparrow offers reliability, performance, scalability, and security to support virtually any application operating in outdoor environments.”

“In the realm of security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should not just meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the threats of tomorrow,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “By taking a proactive and holistic approach to security products and technology, you can better anticipate and adapt to ongoing physical security needs in commercial and industrial settings, ensuring the safety of your assets, employees, and operations. We are pleased to recognize so many outstanding new security products that are addressing these concerns.”

Like Rajant, the 2023 winners will receive awards for their recognized products. All winners are currently featured on securitytoday.com and will be highlighted in the November/December 2023 issue of Security Today magazine.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

