Tickets On Sale Today for the October 17th & 18th Event in Pikeville, KY

Shaping Our Appalachian Region – SOAR Celebrating 10 Years in Eastern Kentucky with this year’s Summit in October.

Morehead, Kentucky (USA), July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the proud Video Sponsor for the 10thanniversary of the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit 2024. Tickets go on sale today for the two-day event on October 17th and 18th in Pikeville, Kentucky. Those wishing to attend can secure early bird registration now through August 1st using the discount code “RAJANT”.

SOAR’s Executive Director Colby Hall states, “This year’s SOAR Summit celebrates being in existence for a decade. Throughout the years, Rajant has been with SOAR as a loyal supporter and has renewed again in 2024 to be the SOAR Summit Video Sponsor. Because of dedicated sponsorship, like Rajant’s, and the committed patronage of attendees, the 2024 SOAR Summit will be the most expansive ever, taking over all of downtown Pikeville.”

“The SOAR Summit will feature plenary sessions at the University of Pikeville, the Exhibit Hall at Appalachian Wireless Arena, and breakout sessions at different small businesses and community organizations on Main Street,” continues Colby Hall. “Programming will feature multiple tracks that align with SOAR’s overall blueprint. Some exciting ones connecting to Rajant include AI and its impact on Eastern Kentucky as well as countering population loss through retention of the region’s young talent. The SOAR Summit will also feature several “pre-Summit” sessions on October 15th and 16th, including multiple receptions.”

Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena shares, “Rajant has found a home in Eastern Kentucky’s Morehead and has expanded operations, offering more jobs for families to stay in their community. SOAR’s dedication to reversing population loss and driving prosperity for Eastern Kentucky counties is a mission Rajant wholly supports. We are grateful to Congressman Hal Rogers, who serves as a Co-Principal Officer at SOAR, for making Rajant a part of SOAR’s annual event. In 2024, we will be the SOAR Summit Video Sponsor again. We will also offer advocacy and insights to inform other businesses of the richness of doing business in Kentucky.”

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

