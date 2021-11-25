Raleigh Siding Replacement Company Introduces All New James Hardie Siding Guide for North Carolina Homeowners

Triangle Painting & Siding of Raleigh, NC unveils their all-new James Hardie Siding Guide to help Raleigh homeowners better understand the many options, styles and colors that James Hardie siding offers when replacing home siding in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triangle Painting & Siding, the #1 ranked home painting and siding replacement company in the Raleigh Durham area, introduced their all-new James Hardie Siding Guide today. This helpful guide is designed to give homeowners in North Carolina a better understanding of how James Hardie siding is superior to other home siding options.

“When it comes to design, durability and color options, James Hardie siding is the #1 choice for our customers,” said Brad Jackson, Owner of Triangle Painting & Siding. “Our team has been installing home siding for over 20 years now, and without a shadow of a doubt, James Hardie siding is the superior siding replacement option. And now thanks to our detailed siding replacement guide, homeowners across North Carolina can learn first hand why James Hardie siding is our #1 recommendation.”

The James Hardie Siding Guide goes into great detail about the differences between vinyl siding, wood siding, wood shingles, aluminum siding and the fiber cement siding offered by James Hardie. Homeowners will learn how siding from James Hardie has that same look and feel of beautiful, natural wood siding, but lasts so much longer and doesn’t rot like wood does.

Homeowners can also learn about the 30-year non-prorated, transferable, limited warranty that comes with each siding installation . This industry best warranty ensures that the full cost of coverage remains, unlike other siding warranties that reduce over time.

Homeowners can also explore all the James Hardie siding options and colors as well, including HardiePlank lap siding, HardieShingle siding and HardiePanel Vertical Siding.

Homeowners in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area can learn more about the installation, repair and replacement services offered by Triangle Painting & Siding at https://paintthetriangle.com/siding/ .

About Triangle Painting & Siding

Triangle Painting & Siding is the #1 ranked painting and siding replacement company in the Raleigh Durham North Carolina area. Their commitment to making a positive impact on the local community goes beyond providing quality workmanship and superior house painting and siding replacement services. They actively support their neighbors while also helping home and business owners protect their investment with quality exterior and interior paint and siding jobs. Their mission is to glorify God by consistently caring for their customers and bringing excellence to every home and business surface.

Learn more at https://paintthetriangle.com/ .

