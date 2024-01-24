Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and called former President Trump’s win in New Hampshire a “victory over America last.”
“What we saw tonight is America first defeating America last,” Ramaswamy told the audience at Trump’s election headquarters on Tuesday night after his victory over Haley. “That’s what we saw tonight. If you want America last, you can go to Joe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tim Scott sets crowd alive with one-liner after Trump says he ‘must really hate’ Haley - January 23, 2024
- Democrats take aim at Trump after New Hampshire victory: ‘Same extreme agenda’ - January 23, 2024
- Ramaswamy blasts Haley after Trump’s New Hampshire win: ‘America first defeating America last’ - January 23, 2024