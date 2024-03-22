FIRST ON FOX: Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy predicts a recent judgment worth almost half a billion dollars against former President Trump in New York will drive voters to Trump in “droves” and could be struck down unanimously by the Supreme Court for violating the 8th Amendment.
“I think this will drive independents to Trump in droves,” Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital about the possibility that the state of
