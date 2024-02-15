FIRST ON FOX – Former GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday threw his support behind Republican Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski in his bid to unseat Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.
Ramaswamy said he was endorsing Majewski to represent the 9th Congressional District in Toledo, Ohio, because he is an “America First” patriot.
Ramaswamy, who suspended his presidential campaign last month, said he would do “everything in his p
