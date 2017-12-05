Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Announces CEO Transition

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors and its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Gershenson, have initiated a CEO transition plan. The Board has commenced a search process for a new CEO and has retained an international executive search firm to facilitate the process. Both internal and external candidates will be considered for the position.

“We are focusing our search for the next generation of leadership at Ramco to advantageously position the Company in an evolving retail landscape,” said Stephen Blank, Chairman of the Board. “The Board remains confident in the Company’s strategy and believes that there will be opportunities to grow shareholder value through its platform of high-quality shopping centers and strong investment discipline.”

ABOUT RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. At September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties. At September 30, 2017, the Company’s consolidated portfolio was 93.0% leased. Ramco-Gershenson is a fully-integrated qualified REIT that is self-administered and self-managed. For additional information about the Company please visit www.rgpt.com or follow Ramco-Gershenson on Twitter @RamcoGershenson and facebook.com/ramcogershenson/.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations and projections for the future. Management of Ramco-Gershenson believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions. Certain factors could occur that might cause actual results to vary, including deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, our continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Dawn L. Hendershot, Senior Vice President of Investor

Relations and Public Affairs

31500 Northwestern Highway, Suite 300

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

[email protected]

(248) 592-6202