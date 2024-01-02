Unless from a wealthy family, internships for many mean chipping away at savings and cutting back on essentials By day, he was mostly an unpaid intern, getting a glimpse of day-to-day life in university research as he networked with potential employers.Nightfall would often send him rushing to his second shift; this time, at a library in the suburbs of Paris as he strives to pay his bills.What we see is that, many times, they [internships] are actually replacing entry-level jobsTea Jarc, of the European Trade Union ConfederationUnpaid internships have really become a barrier for the social mobility of young peopleMaría Rodríguez Alcázar, of the European Youth Forum Continue reading…

