Corporations and Law Firms Can Automate Collections From Microsoft Purview With Rampiva Automate

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rampiva, a business process automation software provider focused on the eDiscovery and digital forensics space, is launching an independent platform for collecting data from Microsoft Purview. This new offering makes it easy to support frequent discovery obligations by leveraging the new Microsoft Purview API. Users can monitor a collection dashboard that manages exports from the population of data in the review set, the creation of the export set, the export to an Azure storage account, and, when appropriate, the downloading of data to on-premises infrastructure. Users can also leverage Rampiva’s native Legal Hold Notification capability to issue alerts to custodians and collect survey responses.

With upgraded licensing, users can also automatically convert the Purview export data for processing in Nuix Workstation while maintaining family relationships and all Microsoft 365 metadata, ingestion into Relativity Server or ingestion into Relativity One. This allows for a unified workflow from legal hold notification, collection from Microsoft Purview, processing, and ingestion for review.

“Corporations want the advanced capability provided by Microsoft 365, but manual collections are too burdensome,” says Rampiva CEO Daniel Boteanu. “By automating this process, we’re clearing a major roadblock for adoption and making eDiscovery itself more efficiency and consistent.”

“Rampiva’s approach gives teams more options when handling Microsoft 365 for eDiscovery,” according to Bill Potter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rampiva. “Our goal is to provide a flexible and independent platform that gives our users the most options for their downstream eDiscovery activity.”

Rampiva Automate for Microsoft Purview is available free through Q1 2023 with a Community license. Users will be asked to provide monthly feedback on features and functionality, as well as the overall experience. Rampiva Automate for Microsoft Purview can be installed and run on local or cloud-based hardware. To download Rampiva Automate for Microsoft Purview, visit the Getting Started page on the Rampiva Community forum: https://community.rampiva.com/t/community-edition-getting-started/78.

