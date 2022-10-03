RAMSEY NETWORK PODCAST, SMART MONEY HAPPY HOUR DEBUTS AT #1

Hosts Rachel Cruze and George Kamel Talk Money, Pop Culture, Trends and More

Nashville, TN, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The newest podcast in the Ramsey lineup, Smart Money Happy Hour, debuted last week at #1 in Apple Business, #1 in Spotify Business and #19 in all Apple podcasts. Smart Money Happy Hour is a mix of solid advice and snark from two friends who also happen to be money experts.

“People will talk about almost anything these days, except money,” said co-host Rachel Cruze. “These conversations shouldn’t be awkward or boring, but rather give listeners a sense of relief that they aren’t alone in their money journey— whatever circumstance or stage of life they’re in.” “The show is a good balance of real-life humor mixed in with money advice listeners can relate to,” added Kamel. “We’re willing to go there, have those conversations, and be that friend for you.”

Smart Money Happy Hour topics include:

Is Convenience Worth Being Broke?

The TV Network That Brainwashed Us All

How to Leave a Royal Legacy for Your Family

Can the Middle Class Still Afford to Go to Disney?

New episodes are available every Thursday. Ramsey Network podcasts help people handle their money, navigate relationships, take the next steps in their careers, become better leaders, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit the Smart Money Happy Hour show page.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey’s products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

