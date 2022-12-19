Attendees Will Learn How to Navigate Tough Economic Times and Find Margin in Their Budgets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After hitting a 40-year high, inflation continues to be a major cause of stress for Americans. According to the latest edition of The State of Personal Finance by Ramsey Solutions, 40% of people surveyed say they have suffered an anxiety attack due to money issues1. The report also finds a distressing 4 in 10 Americans report having $0 in savings.

To combat these startling statistics, Ramsey Solutions is hosting an event to give attendees a proven plan for building wealth and eliminating money stress, even in times of uncertainty. Building Wealth Live will take place Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Ramsey Solutions Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

Join nationally syndicated radio host, personal finance expert and national bestselling author, Dave Ramsey, along with co-hosts of “The Ramsey Show” Rachel Cruze, George Kamel, Dr. John Delony and Ken Coleman to learn about:

How to battle rising inflation in 2023 by finding margin in your budget

How to identify risk and bulk up your emergency fund

How to build real wealth by investing and saving for retirement — starting now

The simple money plan that'll help you live the life you want

“The reality is, you work too hard to feel this broke,” said Dave Ramsey. “In hard economic times and in good economic times, you have to prepare for your financial future. From my 30 years on the radio, I’ve seen over and over that real millionaires follow a proven plan for their money. This event will show you it’s possible for you too.”

To learn more about Building Wealth Nashville and to purchase an event pass, visit ramseysolutions.com/events.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey’s products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The 1,100 Ramsey team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

1The State of Personal Finance is a quarterly research study conducted by Ramsey Solutions with 3,011 U.S. adults to gain an understanding of the personal finance behaviors and attitudes of Americans. The nationally representative sample was fielded from March 28 to April 5, 2022 (Q1), June 30 to July 8, 2022 (Q2) and from Oct. 18 to 24, 2022 (Q3), using a third-party research panel.

