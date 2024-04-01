Nashville, Tenn., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ramsey Solutions is honoring teachers for National Financial Literacy Month in April. Ramsey Education, a leader in the personal finance education space, is sponsoring the Ramsey Teacher Appreciation Giveaway for pre-K through 12th-grade teachers. One teacher will win a $5,000 vacation of their choice, and two additional teachers will each win a $3,000 vacation of their choice. Teachers can register now through April 30, 2024, at ramseysolutions.com/teacher.



“Honoring and celebrating teachers is a big deal to us,” said Jim King, the executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “For more than 20 years, we’ve worked closely with educators, and we see how hard they work to improve the lives of their students. With this small recognition through the Teacher Appreciation Giveaway, I hope they feel empowered to continue the work they do in and out of the classroom.”

Ramsey Education’s trusted curriculum, “Foundations in Personal Finance,” teaches students how to budget, save, spend wisely, invest and give generously — lessons that will last a lifetime. The curriculum has helped more than 7 million students in middle schools, high schools and universities. The easy-to-use lessons meet national standards and all 50 states’ standards for personal finance. It has now been used in more than 45% of high schools nationwide.



For more information on “Foundations in Personal Finance,” visit ramseysolutions.com/education.



About Ramsey Education | Ramsey Education was created more than 20 years ago in response to this common statement about personal finance: I wish I’d learned this in high school! In 2008, Ramsey Solutions developed “Foundations in Personal Finance,” a personal finance curriculum for high school students that has since impacted the lives of over 7 million students. With additional personal finance curriculum for higher education institutions and a high school entrepreneurship curriculum, Ramsey Education wants to see every student in America enter adulthood with the knowledge and skills to handle money confidently and ultimately live up to their full potential.

