VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated December 27, 2023 and January 18, 2024 the Company held a special meeting of its shareholders on February 22, 2024 to seek approval for the disposition by Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V.’s, a subsidiary of Ranchero, interests in four mineral licenses covering the Company’s Santa Daniela property (the “Disposition”). A total of 41,653,711 common shares, representing 63.36% of the Company’s outstanding shares were represented at the special meeting. The resolution put to shareholders related to the Disposition passed, with 99.99% of the shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favor.