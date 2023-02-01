SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Feb. 26, 2022, Rancho Biosciences, a leading data sciences services company, launched its Single Cell Data Science (SCDS) pre-competitive consortium, with four Charter Members: Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Vesalius Therapeutics. Today, Rancho Biosciences is pleased to announce the addition of BenevolentAI as the fifth Member of the SCDS consortium.

The mission of the consortium is to find a common industry standard around how single-cell datasets are created and formatted by a systematic effort to develop data models and ensure that public data are curated in a consistent way. Due to the undeniable impact of single cell transcriptomics technology on drug discovery, there continues to be an exponential growth in the use of single cell sequencing methods by pharmaceutical companies. The availability of ever-increasing amounts of single cell datasets in the public domain allows pharmaceutical companies to dramatically expand their universe of single cell experiments over those generated internally. Leveraging this vast public data lake by finding, downloading, and curating single cell data is highly laborious and time-consuming compared to the resources for collectively analyzing data by scientists to gain value for biomedical research.

Using its deep curation expertise and know-how, Rancho has delivered 83 analysis ready datasets to date. Each dataset includes 79 curated columns of metadata, validated against a 4-entity data model built by Rancho for SCDS. Prioritized by Members, Rancho will continue to deliver an ongoing stream of harmonized single cell datasets to the consortium. Under this shared cost model, these can be delivered at much higher throughput than one single company could achieve and much more cost-effectively. New Members are welcome.

Founded in 2012, Rancho Biosciences is a privately held company offering services for data curation, management and analysis for companies engaged in pharmaceutical research and development. Its clients include top 20 pharma and biotech companies, research foundations, government labs and academic groups.

