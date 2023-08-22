SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rancho®, an industry-leading brand for performance suspension products from Tenneco’s DRiV business group, announces the launch of its enhanced website www.gorancho.com. Featuring streamlined navigation, the new site gives technicians, DIYers and consumers an easy way to learn more about Rancho performance shocks, struts and suspension kits.

Featuring a striking new look, www.gorancho.com gives users easy access to explore Rancho’s extensive product lineup, an enhanced Where to Buy experience, and a suite of technical resources such as installation guides and informative and technical articles. GoRancho.com also sets a new standard for delivering comprehensive product information. With detailed specifications, high-quality images, and informative descriptions, customers can make informed purchasing decisions, confident in the knowledge of the product’s features and benefits. The improved product pages offer a holistic view of each item, enhancing the shopping experience with a wealth of information at customers’ fingertips.

Whether you’re browsing via mobile or desktop, the new gorancho.com is designed with the user in mind. Some key features of the new site include:

Mobile-First Design: Sleek and intuitive, the mobile-first interface allows for easy navigation, seamless browsing and quick access to Rancho’s entire catalog of products​.

Improved Parts Search: Find exactly what you’re looking for with Rancho’s advanced parts search and filter options. Narrow down your search by vehicle make, model, year or specific product categories​.

Enhanced Where to Buy: Find a Rancho dealer with the enhanced Where to Buy feature. Search by city, state or zip code, or use your current location to find Rancho parts.

Detailed Product Information: Make informed decisions with detailed product descriptions and features. Expanded product pages also give specifications, product fitment, installation guides and videos.

Product Reviews: Product reviews are displayed to help consumers research products and feel confident in their purchase. Customers can also write reviews to help fellow buyers.

Expanded Purchasing Options: Purchase parts direct from the new Rancho website or find an authorized dealer through a new and improved dealer locator. Customers can decide where they buy Rancho parts from.

Secure and Convenient: Rancho provides a safe and secure online experience by featuring protections for personal information.

Customer Support: From getting the right part to assistance with orders, returns or warranty claims, Rancho’s dedicated tech and customer service teams are ready to assist.

Technical Tools: A variety of educational tools are available, including tech tips articles for technicians and educational articles for consumers to learn more about replacing shocks and struts and the important roles they play in vehicle performance.

Take your off-road adventures to new heights by visiting the new www.gorancho.com to learn about Rancho performance shocks, struts and suspension kits for Jeeps, SUVs and trucks.

To learn more about DRiV and its leading brands and products, visit https://www.driv.com/brands-products.html.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.