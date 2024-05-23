A Utah Senate candidate who vowed to “push back against the establishment” if he’s elected has earned the support of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said he is the “type of Republican” needed in the upper chamber to replace retiring GOP Sen. Mitt Romney.
Paul endorsed Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs on Thursday, backing a man who gained notoriety in 2020 for his opposition to mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In 2024, Utah will elect a Repu
