Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., grilled a medical expert who opposes the lab leak theory for COVID-19’s origins during a hearing on Tuesday.

Paul questioned Dr. Robert Garry, a professor at the Tulane School of Medicine, during his appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The senator criticized Garry for a lack of “open-mindedness” when it comes to the origins of COVID-19.

“So, just in the last few minutes, Doctor Garry has told us that this could

[Read Full story at source]