Sen. Rand Paul is warning Americans to “never, ever let Gavin Newsom anywhere near the White House” as the California governor’s name continues to be mentioned as a potential presidential nominee if President Biden ever decides to drop out of the 2024 race.

Paul, who has previously weighed in on the presidential election by declaring that he is “Never Nikki” [Haley] on the Republican side, made the remark Tuesday to an audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential

[Read Full story at source]