Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $818,000, or $0.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $51,000, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives, provision expense of $357,000 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and operating expenses of $18,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $932,000, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2020.
At March 31, 2020, total assets amounted to $652.9 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $21.9 million, or 3.5%. Contributing to asset growth was a $7.1 million increase in net loans, as well as a $13.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents held in anticipation of funding loans.
William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The first quarter of 2020 was a very eventful period for our Company. We are very pleased with the strong performance of our mortgage banking operations during this low interest rate environment. Meeting the demands of our customers, we realized record levels of mortgage banking revenue from loan sales and origination activity during the quarter. We also continued our focused growth in core deposits, growing our non-brokered deposit base at a 13% annualized rate. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to protect our employees, shifting 90% of them to working remotely while still meeting the service expectations of our customers through augmented business operations and our digital platform. Lastly, we transitioned our leadership with the retirement of Jim McDonough as CEO and Mike Devlin as CFO and we thank them for their trusted stewardship of the Company. With a strong balance sheet and capital position, the Company is ready to manage our continued evolution through whatever challenges lie ahead.”
First Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $47,000, or 1.1%, to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $32.2 million, or 5.6%, as the Company continued to leverage its strong capital base. The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter of 2020 to 2.91%, from 3.04% in the first quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $724,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to no provision in the prior year quarter. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included a $357,000 increase to the general component of the allowance for loan losses to represent the estimate of probable incurred losses as of March 31, 2020, associated with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread on the Company’s loan portfolio. At March 31, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk. In addition, the increase in the provision reflected loan portfolio growth of $7.8 million since December 31, 2019, as well as higher risk ratings assigned to certain commercial loans. The allowance for loan losses was 1.04% and 0.90% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 152.6% and 131.4% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Non-interest income increased $3.1 million to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $3.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, principally due to an increase of $4.6 million, or 176.0%, in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.6 million given expectations of higher prepayments.
Non-interest expenses increased $3.1 million to $11.0 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $7.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $18,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Excluding these unusual items, non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.7 million compared to the prior year period, principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million. This increase is principally related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, partially offset by a decrease in bonuses paid to new loan originators hired in the prior year.
Professional fees in the first quarter of 2020 increased $137,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing in the first quarter of 2020 was $36,000 less than the prior year period due to fewer marketing campaigns while our communities are subject to a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase of $224,000 in other non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher loan production.
Income tax expense of $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.
The Company has a net operating loss carryforward (“NOL”) for federal tax purposes of $12.0 million. Since 2014, the NOL as well as other deferred tax assets have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2020. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based primarily on an assessment of historical operating results, we concluded that the valuation allowance should be maintained at March 31, 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $652.9 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, increasing by $21.9 million, or 3.5%. This growth primarily resulted from an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million, which reflects the need to fund mortgage loans that are in our production pipeline. In addition, net loans increased $7.1 million, with increases mainly in residential and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer and commercial and industrial loans. Loans held for sale declined by $4.0 million, to $58.8 million at March 31, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019, principally because of high loan sale volumes which reached $215.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth, driven by an increase in non-brokered deposits of $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing 12.7% annualized growth. Brokered deposits declined by $4.9 million to $86.0 million at March 31, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. In contrast, FHLB advances increased by $7.6 million to $52.0 million at March 31, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, given that FHLB advances have been a relatively cheaper source of wholesale funding.
Total stockholders’ equity was $79.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $494,000 occurred despite net losses of $818,000 in the first quarter of 2020, principally as a result of an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.6 million and equity adjustments of $947,000 related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan. These increases were partially offset by stock repurchases of $1.2 million as the Company repurchased shares during the first quarter of 2020.
COVID-19 Impact
As previously noted, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our communities in March 2020. Though at March 31, 2020 it was too early to detect increases in delinquencies and non-performing loans because of the pandemic, a provision was made to the allowance for loan losses based on management’s best estimate of the impact of the pandemic on the ability of borrowers to repay their loans as of March 31, 2020. Management will continue to carefully assess the exposure of the portfolios to COVID-19-related factors, economic trends and their effect on credit quality.
In response to the pandemic’s effects on our customers, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, of which we funded $8.8 million of loans through April 24, 2020, and granting 3-month payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on mortgage loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the sole member of Envision Bank Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a nonprofit corporation organized in 2016 to financially support community projects that improve the quality of life in markets served by Envision Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has funded projects focused on support of military veterans and their families, and education.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; continued turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,589
|$
|4,371
|Interest-bearing deposits
|16,656
|3,881
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|21,245
|8,252
|Certificates of deposit
|490
|490
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|55,465
|57,503
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|58,781
|62,792
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,996 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019
|476,226
|469,131
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost
|2,873
|2,417
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,397
|1,393
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|7,488
|8,556
|Premises and equipment, net
|5,667
|5,748
|Bank-owned life insurance
|8,486
|8,441
|Foreclosed real estate, net
|132
|–
|Other assets
|14,636
|6,281
|Total assets
|$
|652,886
|$
|631,004
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|65,017
|$
|61,603
|Interest bearing
|354,051
|344,581
|Brokered
|85,951
|90,858
|Total deposits
|505,019
|497,042
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances
|52,013
|44,403
|Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
|2,074
|2,052
|Post-employment benefit obligations
|2,329
|2,464
|Other liabilities
|12,495
|6,581
|Total liabilities
|573,930
|552,542
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock
|55
|56
|Additional paid-in capital
|50,832
|51,127
|Retained earnings
|30,939
|31,757
|ESOP-Unearned compensation
|(3,897
|)
|(3,944
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|1,027
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|78,956
|78,462
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|652,886
|$
|631,004
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
|$
|5,620
|$
|5,588
|Other interest and dividend income
|433
|428
|Total interest and dividend income
|6,053
|6,016
|Interest expense
|1,628
|1,638
|Net interest income
|4,425
|4,378
|Provision for loan losses
|724
|–
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|3,701
|4,378
|Non-interest income:
|Customer service fees
|306
|329
|Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net
|7,144
|2,588
|Mortgage servicing fees, net
|(1,254
|)
|319
|Other
|255
|177
|Total non-interest income
|6,451
|3,413
|Non-interest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|8,126
|5,412
|Occupancy and equipment
|698
|656
|Professional fees
|405
|268
|Marketing
|152
|188
|Other non-interest expenses
|1,578
|1,354
|Total non-interest expenses
|10,959
|7,878
|Loss before income taxes
|(807
|)
|(87
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|11
|(36
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(818
|)
|$
|(51
|)
|Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|5,158,294
|5,478,544
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Averages Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Average Balance and Yields
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)
|$
|531,141
|$
|5,620
|4.23
|%
|$
|516,454
|$
|5,588
|4.33
|%
|Investment securities(2) (3)
|58,799
|379
|2.58
|%
|55,155
|404
|2.93
|%
|Interest-earning deposits
|18,458
|56
|1.21
|%
|4,550
|28
|2.46
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|608,398
|6,055
|3.98
|%
|576,159
|6,020
|4.18
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|31,774
|25,151
|Total assets
|$
|640,172
|$
|601,310
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings accounts
|134,843
|284
|0.84
|%
|101,976
|82
|0.32
|%
|NOW accounts
|39,049
|51
|0.52
|%
|40,571
|48
|0.47
|%
|Money market accounts
|78,394
|197
|1.01
|%
|71,407
|228
|1.28
|%
|Term certificates
|188,654
|893
|1.89
|%
|163,668
|802
|1.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|440,940
|1,425
|1.29
|%
|377,622
|1,160
|1.23
|%
|FHLBB advances
|47,102
|203
|1.72
|%
|76,153
|478
|2.51
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|488,042
|1,628
|1.33
|%
|453,775
|1,638
|1.44
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|62,718
|61,748
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|9,549
|7,632
|Total liabilities
|560,309
|523,155
|Total stockholders’ equity
|79,863
|78,155
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|640,172
|$
|601,310
|Net interest income
|$
|4,427
|$
|4,382
|Interest rate spread(4)
|2.65
|%
|2.74
|%
|Net interest-earning assets(5)
|$
|120,356
|$
|122,384
|Net interest margin(6)
|2.91
|%
|3.04
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.66
|%
|126.97
|%
(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $4,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020 v. 2019
|Increase (Decrease)
|Total
|Due to Changes in
|Increase
|Volume
|Rate
|(Decrease)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|157
|$
|(125
|)
|$
|32
|Investment securities
|26
|(51
|)
|(25
|)
|Interest-earning deposits
|48
|(20
|)
|28
|Total interest-earning assets
|231
|(196
|)
|35
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings accounts
|34
|168
|202
|NOW accounts
|(2
|)
|5
|3
|Money market accounts
|21
|(52
|)
|(31
|)
|Term certificates
|119
|(28
|)
|91
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|172
|93
|265
|FHLBB advances
|(151
|)
|(124
|)
|(275
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|21
|(31
|)
|(10
|)
|Change in net interest income
|$
|210
|$
|(165
|)
|$
|45
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|Envision Bank
|Envision Mortgage
|Consolidated Total
|Net interest income
|$
|3,994
|$
|431
|$
|4,425
|Provision (credit) for loan losses
|724
|–
|724
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
|3,270
|431
|3,701
|Non-interest income:
|Customer service fees
|273
|33
|306
|Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)
|–
|7,472
|7,472
|Mortgage servicing fees, net
|(87
|)
|(1,167
|)
|(1,254
|)
|Other
|140
|115
|255
|Total non-interest income
|326
|6,453
|6,779
|Non-interest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,098
|5,028
|8,126
|Occupancy and equipment
|404
|294
|698
|Other non-interest expenses
|1,145
|990
|2,135
|Total non-interest expenses
|4,647
|6,312
|10,959
|Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit
|$
|(1,051
|)
|$
|572
|(479
|)
|Elimination of inter-segment profit
|(328
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(807
|)
|Income tax expense
|11
|Net loss
|$
|(818
|)
- Before elimination of inter-segment profit
- Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.
The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|Envision Bank
|Envision Mortgage
|Consolidated Total
|Net interest income
|$
|4,181
|$
|197
|$
|4,378
|Provision for loan losses
|–
|–
|–
|Net interest income after credit for loan losses
|4,181
|197
|4,378
|Non-interest income:
|Customer service fees
|295
|34
|329
|Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)
|–
|2,744
|2,744
|Mortgage servicing fees, net
|(88
|)
|407
|319
|Other
|125
|52
|177
|Total non-interest income
|332
|3,237
|3,569
|Non-interest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,539
|3,873
|5,412
|Occupancy and equipment
|400
|256
|656
|Other non-interest expenses
|954
|856
|1,810
|Total non-interest expenses
|2,893
|4,985
|7,878
|Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit
|$
|1,620
|$
|(1,551
|)
|69
|Elimination of inter-segment profit
|(156
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(87
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(36
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(51
|)
(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit
The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net loss – GAAP basis
|$
|(818
|)
|$
|(51
|)
|Allowance for loans and lease losses related to COVID-19
|357
|–
|Non-interest expense adjustments:
|Retirement salary and benefits compensation
|692
|–
|Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation
|683
|–
|COVID-19 related expenses
|18
|–
|Net income (loss) – Non-GAAP basis
|$
|932
|$
|(51
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|5,158,294
|5,478,544
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Return on average assets: (1, 4)
|GAAP
|(0.51
|%)
|(0.03
|%)
|Non-GAAP (2)
|0.58
|%
|(0.03
|%)
|Return on average equity: (1, 5)
|GAAP
|(4.10
|%)
|(0.26
|%)
|Non-GAAP (2)
|4.67
|%
|(0.26
|%)
|Net interest margin
|2.91
|%
|3.04
|%
|Non-interest income to total income:
|GAAP
|51.59
|%
|36.20
|%
|Efficiency ratio: (6)
|GAAP
|100.76
|%
|101.12
|%
|Non-GAAP (2)
|87.96
|%
|101.12
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|12.17
|%
|13.22
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (3)
|0.52
|%
|0.48
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (3)
|1.04
|%
|0.88
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|152.55
|%
|150.30
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|14.44
|$
|13.29
- Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
- See page 10 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss).
- Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
- This non-GAAP measure represents net loss divided by average total assets.
- This non-GAAP measure represents net loss divided by average stockholders’ equity.
- This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)
Loan Payment Deferrals
|As of April 24, 2020
|Commercial loans
|Residential loans
|Residential loans serviced for others
|(Dollars in thousands)
|COVID-19 related loan payment deferral requests received (approved or pending processing):
|Number of loans
|37
|68
|301
|Principal balance
|$
|42,058
|$
|19,251
|$
|70,193
|COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals approved to date:
|Number of loans
|8
|29
|215
|Principal balance
|$
|6,541
|$
|7,683
|$
|55,331
COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors
|As of March 31, 2020
|Industry (1)
|Exposure balance
|Real Estate Secured
|Commercial & Industrial
|Construction
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Group home/care facility
|$
|1,126
|$
|1,126
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Hotels/hospitality
|12,526
|12,492
|34
|–
|Restaurants/food service
|7,058
|1,663
|5,395
|–
|Retail/shopping center
|22,900
|18,225
|–
|4,675
|Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors
|$
|43,610
|$
|33,506
|$
|5,429
|$
|4,675
|Percentage of commercial loans outstanding
|28.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|60.1
|%
|27.6
|%
|Commercial loans outstanding
|$
|152,576
|$
|126,608
|$
|9,031
|$
|16,937
|Loan to value secured by real estate
|51.6
|%
|75.0
|%
|Restaurant/food service loans to enterprise value (2)
|60.3
|%
- This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at March 31, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) that the Company has minimal or no exposure to.
- The Commercial & Industrial loans primarily relate to restaurant franchises for which enterprise value is determined as a multiple of revenue or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
