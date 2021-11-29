Randy Newcomb, Natalye Paquin appointed to Comic Relief US Board of Directors, Newcomb New Board Chair

Social Impact Leaders Add Their Experience to the Comic Relief US Vision of a Just World Free From Poverty

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comic Relief US today announced the appointment of social impact leader Randy Newcomb and non-profit executive Natalye Paquin to the organization’s Board of Directors. Together Newcomb and Paquin bring decades of experience in the philanthropic, NGO and social change sectors, and proven track records as innovators and leaders. Newcomb will become Board Chair in February 2022.

Newcomb is a Senior Advisor at The Omidyar Group, a diverse collection of global companies, organizations, and initiatives that strive to catalyze social impact globally. As Senior Advisor he explores future trends, new and alternative thinking, and diverse points of view to address the challenges we face in the 21st century. Previously, he was the founding President and CEO of Humanity United for 15 years.

Paquin is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Points of Light, a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that works globally with more than 175 Points of Light Global Network affiliates. Through her role, she works to address civic engagement and volunteering, equity in the non-profit space, and moving from purpose to action and outcomes in the business community. Both Paquin and Newcomb have advised and led organizations evolving their approach to fundraising and digital communications, and driven brand partnerships with corporate and NGO partners.

“As we seek new ways to use the power of entertainment to end intergenerational poverty, I can’t think of two leaders with more experience and insight to have on our team,” says Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “Randy and Natalye are deeply committed changemakers who have transformed organizations and lives around the world. They are incredible additions to the Comic Relief US board as we scale our organization to drive social impact and change across multiple platforms.”

Both Newcomb and Paquin are deeply engaged in social change work and in their communities. Newcomb previously served for 14 years as CEO of Golden Gate Community Inc., a community-based, social impact organization based in San Francisco. Paquin cares deeply about issues that contribute to childhood poverty, having seen first-hand the impact of meeting a child’s need through her work for more than 15 years in education with the Chicago and Philadelphia public school system, and as a Civil Rights attorney with the U.S. Department of Education. A philanthropist and committed volunteer, she has served on several non-profit boards and is past board chair of the Philadelphia Award Foundation.

“Comic Relief US intuitively understands the moment we’re in and the urgency of addressing both symptoms and root causes of poverty and injustice,” said Newcomb. “With a focus on authentic engagement with organizations working on the frontlines of intergenerational poverty, Comic Relief US is driving an impactful and innovative non-profit dedicated to social change. I’m deeply honored to chair this Board.”

“This is an exciting time to join the board,” said Paquin. “Comic Relief US is scaling its ambition of addressing poverty with a multi-year vision for change. I look forward to supporting this vision and the transformational impact it will achieve.”

Comic Relief US has raised more than $275m in six years, led by its signature campaign Red Nose Day US, with support from core partners Walgreens, NBC, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The organization is in a new phase of growth, expanding consumer and donor engagement campaigns and platforms to galvanize new audiences. Since launching in 2015, Comic Relief US has creatively leveraged entertainment, media and storytelling to drive micro-giving and action at mass scale. Building from its Red Nose Day model, the organization will bring purpose into the market in new ways by tapping into its unique ability to connect with issue-driven donors through digital-first content and partnerships.

“We are thrilled to have Randy assuming the role of Board Chair in February, and I look forward to working with him to drive the next period of growth for Comic Relief US,” said Michele Ganeless, Current Chair of the Comic Relief US Board of Directors and former President of Comedy Central. “Randy and Natalye bring enormous passion for creating a world free of poverty to the organization.”

Also serving on the Comic Relief US Board are Austyn Biggers (Head of Unscripted at Get Lifted Films), Andy Cook (General Manager, bgC3/Bill Gates Catalyst 3), Richard Curtis (writer-director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), David Horne (CFO, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation), Jacki Kelley (CEO, Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US) and Yvonne Moore (Founder & Managing Director, Moore Philanthropy).

ABOUT COMIC RELIEF US

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to create a just world free from poverty. The nonprofit has raised over $300 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US’ signature campaign to end child poverty has fundraised $275 million and positively impacted over 29 million children in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

