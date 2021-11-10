RANE Releases Next Generation Flagship Risk Intelligence Product

Exclusive access to powerful community-driven insights and analysis that enables users to take a more proactive approach to managing risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) has released a significant upgrade to its core risk intelligence offering that provides risk and security professionals with access to the insights and analysis they need to make more informed decisions and drive better risk management outcomes.

Using RANE’s Risk Intelligence, members tap into the collective wisdom of the RANE Community – the largest community of risk professionals – for intelligence across four major categories of risk: Cybersecurity , Physical Safety + Security , Geopolitical , and Legal/Compliance . Users leverage this foundational product to go deeper into a particular category, with seamless integration of RANE’s Worldview Geopolitical Solution, RANE’s Threat Lens for Security Professionals, and RANE’s Risk Briefs monitoring product.

These new features significantly improve the workflow for how risk professionals access, monitor, and respond to evolving and complex threats:

Cut through the noise with powerful community insights and smart curation of critical risk news and market information for the broad situational awareness needed to be more informed and prepared. Members receive daily and weekly intelligence briefings and access to knowledge-sharing events featuring RANE Network experts, alongside most read and trending content, recent analyst inquiries, and peer opinion poll results.

for the broad situational awareness needed to be more informed and prepared. Members receive daily and weekly intelligence briefings and access to knowledge-sharing events featuring RANE Network experts, alongside most read and trending content, recent analyst inquiries, and peer opinion poll results. Utilize web-based screening and visualization tools to efficiently screen and analyze emerging risks . The Global Composite Risk Index provides comprehensive evaluations of the drivers of individual country risk, covering 195 countries across 16 risk factors to help members make more fully informed decisions when deploying assets, people, and capital.

. The provides comprehensive evaluations of the drivers of individual country risk, covering 195 countries across 16 risk factors to help members make more fully informed decisions when deploying assets, people, and capital. Stay ahead of key issues as they evolve with ongoing risk monitoring . Risk Briefs leverage machine learning technology and trained analyst curation to turn large amounts of information into actionable intelligence, saving time and effort with a more efficient process for information screening. The Risk Tracker allows you to efficiently diagnose key systemic risks and map your company’s exposure over time.

“Reliable and trusted intelligence is essential for staying ahead of emerging threats and taking a proactive approach to managing risk,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “Risk professionals are looking for insights, analysis, and tools that can help them do their jobs better, and our Risk Intelligence product is fast becoming a mission critical tool that enables more effective risk management efforts.”

For more information about RANE’s Risk Intelligence, or to request a demonstration, please visit us at http://www.ranenetwork.com/products/risk-intelligence.

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs. RANE’s community includes over one million members, 400 leading corporations and institutions, and 10,000 network expert firms.

For more information, contact:

Emily Donahue

pr@ranenetwork.com

512.744.4309