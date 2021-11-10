Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RANE Releases Next Generation Flagship Risk Intelligence Product

RANE Releases Next Generation Flagship Risk Intelligence Product

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Exclusive access to powerful community-driven insights and analysis that enables users to take a more proactive approach to managing risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) has released a significant upgrade to its core risk intelligence offering that provides risk and security professionals with access to the insights and analysis they need to make more informed decisions and drive better risk management outcomes.

Using RANE’s Risk Intelligence, members tap into the collective wisdom of the RANE Community – the largest community of risk professionals – for intelligence across four major categories of risk: Cybersecurity, Physical Safety + Security, Geopolitical, and Legal/Compliance. Users leverage this foundational product to go deeper into a particular category, with seamless integration of RANE’s Worldview Geopolitical Solution, RANE’s Threat Lens for Security Professionals, and RANE’s Risk Briefs monitoring product.

These new features significantly improve the workflow for how risk professionals access, monitor, and respond to evolving and complex threats:

  • Cut through the noise with powerful community insights and smart curation of critical risk news and market information for the broad situational awareness needed to be more informed and prepared. Members receive daily and weekly intelligence briefings and access to knowledge-sharing events featuring RANE Network experts, alongside most read and trending content, recent analyst inquiries, and peer opinion poll results.
  • Utilize web-based screening and visualization tools to efficiently screen and analyze emerging risks. The Global Composite Risk Index provides comprehensive evaluations of the drivers of individual country risk, covering 195 countries across 16 risk factors to help members make more fully informed decisions when deploying assets, people, and capital.
  • Stay ahead of key issues as they evolve with ongoing risk monitoring. Risk Briefs leverage machine learning technology and trained analyst curation to turn large amounts of information into actionable intelligence, saving time and effort with a more efficient process for information screening. The Risk Tracker allows you to efficiently diagnose key systemic risks and map your company’s exposure over time.

“Reliable and trusted intelligence is essential for staying ahead of emerging threats and taking a proactive approach to managing risk,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “Risk professionals are looking for insights, analysis, and tools that can help them do their jobs better, and our Risk Intelligence product is fast becoming a mission critical tool that enables more effective risk management efforts.”

For more information about RANE’s Risk Intelligence, or to request a demonstration, please visit us at http://www.ranenetwork.com/products/risk-intelligence.

About RANE
RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs. RANE’s community includes over one million members, 400 leading corporations and institutions, and 10,000 network expert firms.

For more information, contact:
Emily Donahue
pr@ranenetwork.com
512.744.4309

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.