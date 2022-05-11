Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RANE Releases Next Generation Risk Intelligence Brief Solution

RANE Releases Next Generation Risk Intelligence Brief Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Key investments improve utility of intelligence briefs to provide situational monitoring and insights for risk and security professionals

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) today announced investments in its risk monitoring technology that significantly enhance RANE’s ability to create tailored information flows that drive more informed decision-making and enable clients to adapt and respond more quickly to potential exposures.

RANE Risk Briefs leverage a combination of machine learning and analyst curation to zero in on important developments and turn them into actionable intelligence. Information is drawn from a wide range of trusted sources and filtered by trained risk specialists. Results are delivered daily or weekly via email and on RANE’s Risk Intelligence platform, with tools that make the content easy to search and share with others.

Drawing on RANE’s experience in producing thousands of Risk Briefs for clients, the new application advances how RANE ingests and filters large amounts of data and market news and then tailors the output to a client’s particular risk issues. New editorial tools enable RANE analysts to more efficiently screen for the most relevant and important items.

Risk Briefs are offered in three levels:

  • Categorical briefs covering key risk topics such as cybersecurity, geopolitical risk, and financial crime;
  • Issue-specific briefs, including Russia-Ukraine, COVID-19, and the business environment in China;
  • Briefs tailored to clients’ specific needs such as monitoring threats to operational locations, key third parties, supply chain risk, and evolving global regulations.

“Today’s security and cyber risks have the potential to detrimentally impact our stadium operations and our fans, and Risk Briefs from RANE are an invaluable tool that keeps our group, our teams, and our stadium partners informed with reliable intelligence in an easy-to-digest format,” says Robert Gummer, Director of Intelligence Operations at the National Football League. “RANE has become one of our trusted partners for their ability to the deliver relevant, timely, high-quality intelligence that is critical in the age of information overload.”

Recent Risk Brief enhancements include:

  • An optional “impact analysis” – a snapshot assessment of key developments and unique insights on what they mean for your company from the RANE analyst team;
  • Access to RANE’s Risk Tracker to diagnose and monitor key systemic risks over time, use visualization tools to identify patterns, and map their potential impact on your business;
  • Full integration with RANE’s Risk Intelligence Platform, providing content analysis, rich media programming, and links to other capabilities to deliver a unique experience for clients.

“Smart curation of market intelligence ensures our clients don’t miss anything important, resulting in better situational awareness on emerging issues and improving their ability to quickly respond to fast-moving events,” says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft. “Risk Briefs have increasingly become a mission critical tool for our clients, and these investments will go a long way towards supporting their risk mitigation efforts.”

To learn more about RANE’s Risk Briefs and see sample briefs in action, visit: https://www.ranenetwork.com/products/intelligence-briefs

About RANE
RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with access to critical insights, analysis, and support, enabling them to more effectively anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging risks and threats. Join the millions who are tapping into the collective wisdom of the world’s largest community of risk and business professionals, visit www.ranenetwork.com.

For more information, contact:
Emily Donahue
pr@ranenetwork.com 
512.744.4309

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.