RANE Unveils Next Generation Worldview Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Enterprise application creates a new standard for geopolitical intelligence

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is changing the way businesses stay on top of geopolitical risk with its next generation Worldview Solution for Enterprises.

Geopolitical risk increasingly has become a top corporate risk, with significant impacts across all business areas and global regions. Uncertainty is driving economic and social volatility, even in previously stable locations, and a single event or shift in policy can have an outsized effect on an organization.

RANE’s Worldview Geopolitical Intelligence Solution is a business application built to help enterprises stay ahead of emerging risks, with a new, intuitive design and enhanced tool kit so business clients can get to the analysis they need quickly.

For more than 20 years, the Stratfor geopolitical analysts at RANE have produced objective analysis and forecasts that clients have come to expect and rely on, going beyond the news to enhance their understanding of what happened, why it matters, and what happens next.

“We’re bringing the best of RANE together into the most compelling geopolitical intelligence solution in the market today,” says RANE Chief Executive Officer, Steve Roycroft. “The new Worldview provides unique, intelligent integration that offers RANE enterprise clients access to tools and intelligence that are creating a new standard in geopolitical intelligence.”

Launching in mid-July, the new Worldview is a fully redesigned application with an enhanced tool kit for enterprise users:

  • Unique, intelligent integration that combines the best global content and analysis from across RANE.
  • Streamlined, user-driven experience with intelligent navigation so you can zero in on the geographies, interests, or themes that matter to you.
  • Advanced filtering tools allow for efficient, intelligent discovery of the objective analysis you have come to expect from Stratfor analysts.
  • Forward-looking, enterprise-level tools for intelligent forecasting that enhance your ability to understand what happens next.

Join us for a free webinar on Building Geopolitical Intelligence: U.S.-China Relations on July 14 at noon ET where we’ll walk through the topic of U.S.-China relations to show you how our analytical and forecasting capabilities can make you better prepared to do your job. Register here.

For more information about RANE Worldview or to request a demonstration, please visit us at www.ranenetwork.com/rane-worldview.

About RANE
RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs. Earlier in 2020, RANE acquired Stratfor, the world’s leading geopolitical intelligence platform, to enable organizations to more confidently navigate an increasingly complex international environment.

For more information, contact:
Emily Donahue
[email protected]
512.744.4309

