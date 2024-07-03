FORT WORTH, Texas, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2024 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, July 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, July 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until August 24, 2024.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.
Range Investor Contacts:
Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
[email protected]
