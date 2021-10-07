Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, October 26 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until November 26, 2021.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.
Range Investor Contacts:
Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com
