FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and plans for 2023.

Full-Year 2022 Highlights –

Generated record cash flow from operations of $1.9 billion

Returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through $400 million in share repurchases, $39 million in dividends and $1.1 billion in debt reduction

Net production averaged 2,121 Mmcfe per day

All-in capital spending of $492 million, or $0.64 per mcfe

Proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe with an after-tax discounted future net cash flow of $24.5 billion

Estimated future development costs of $0.41 per mcfe for proved undeveloped reserves

Increased hedge positions for 2023 and 2024 to approximately 55% and 35% of natural gas production with weighted-average floors of $3.57 and $3.75 per MMBtu, respectively

Net Debt to EBITDAX of 0.8x (Non-GAAP) at year-end 2022

2023 Production and Capital Guidance –

All-in 2023 capital budget of $570 to $615 million planned to maintain production at 2.12 to 2.16 Bcfe per day

2023 all-in maintenance capital expected to be approximately $0.76 per mcfe, the lowest amongst U.S. natural gas producers

Commenting on the 2022 results and 2023 plans, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “The Company successfully managed a great market opportunity in 2022 – generating record free cash flow, materially strengthening our financial foundation and returning significant capital to shareholders. We reduced debt by over $1 billion and expanded our return of capital program with $400 million in share repurchases and an annualized dividend of $0.32 per share. As we enter 2023, the progress made during the past year both financially and operationally puts Range in the strongest position in Company history. We are excited about the opportunity to develop Range’s world-class inventory over the coming decades into a growing market for natural gas and natural gas liquids.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Position

During the fourth quarter, Range purchased 3.19 million shares at an average price of approximately $26.87 per share. As of year-end, Range had approximately 238.9 million shares outstanding and $1.1 billion of availability on the current share repurchase program.

During 2022, Range reduced debt by a total of $1.08 billion, representing the Company’s fifth consecutive year of debt reduction. At year-end, Range’s net debt was approximately $1.87 billion, consisting of $1.85 billion of senior notes and $19 million bank facility borrowings. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range’s leverage ratio, a non-GAAP metric, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX was approximately 0.8x.

In the fourth quarter 2022, Range realized a total of $24.5 million in contingent derivative settlement gains related to an asset divestment completed in 2020. Range expects to receive the cash proceeds in the first half of 2023. Range has the potential to receive an additional $21 million in contingent payments based on natural gas, NGL and oil prices in 2023. At year-end 2022, the fair value of these remaining contingent payments was approximately $13.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter 2022 drilling and completions expenditures were $99.9 million and $9.5 million was invested in acreage and gathering facilities. Total 2022 capital budget expenditures were $492 million, including $461 million on drilling and completion, and a combined $31 million on acreage, gas gathering systems and other investments. $11 million of fourth quarter capital was invested in securing equipment being utilized for the 2023 operational plan.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2022 totaled $1.63 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $613 million, and GAAP net income was $814 million ($3.31 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $448 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2022 totaled $998 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $513 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $312 million ($1.30 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2022.

The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2022 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 4Q 2022

(per mcfe) 3Q 2022

(per mcfe) Increase (Decrease) Direct operating $ 0.11 $ 0.11 0 % Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 1.45 1.65 (12 %) Taxes other than income 0.06 0.05 20 % General and administrative(a) 0.15 0.15 0 % Interest expense(a) 0.18 0.19 (5 %) Total cash unit costs(b) 1.95 2.14 (9 %) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.45 0.46 (2 %) Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.39 $ 2.60 (8 %)

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2022:

4Q22 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf) Oil (Bbl) NGLs

(Bbl) Natural Gas

Equivalent

(Mcfe) Net production per day 1,517,483 6,696 107,806 2,204,493 Average NYMEX price $ 6.26 $ 82.74 $ 27.92 Differential, including basis hedging (0.55 ) (7.08 ) (0.75 ) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 5.71 75.66 27.17 $ 5.49 Settled NYMEX hedges (1.65 ) (19.83 ) 0.66 (1.16 ) Average realized prices after hedges $ 4.06 $ 55.83 $ 27.83 $ 4.33

Fourth quarter 2022 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.33 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $5.71 per mcf, or a ($0.55) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Regional markets experienced wide basis pricing during the quarter, primarily related to the month of October, but have subsequently improved. Range’s 2023 natural gas differential is expected to be ($0.35) to ($0.45) relative to NYMEX.

Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $75.66 per barrel, or $7.08 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range’s 2023 condensate differential is expected to be ($9.00) to ($13.00) relative to NYMEX.

Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $27.17 per barrel. The average NGL price, including settled index hedges was $27.83 per barrel. Range’s 2023 NGL differential is expected to be ($1.00) to +$1.00 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.

2022 Proved Reserves

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves (in Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2021 17,775 Extensions, discoveries and additions 1,668 Performance revisions 73 Locations re-entered to Development Plan 716 Reclassification of PUD to unproved under SEC 5-year rule (1,381 ) Price revisions 1 Production (774 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 18,078

As shown in the table below, the present value (PV 10 ) of reserves under SEC methodology was $29.6 billion. For comparison, the PV 10 using January 31, 2023 strip prices equates to $15.1 billion using the same proven reserve volumes.

2022 SEC

Pricing(a) Strip Price Average(b) Natural Gas Price ($/MMBtu) $ 6.36 $ 4.22 WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $ 94.13 $ 63.15 NGL Price ($/Bbl) $ 38.35 $ 24.11 Proved Reserves PV 10 ($ billions) $ 29.6 $ 15.1

a) SEC benchmark prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials were $6.08 per mcf and $87.14 per barrel of crude oil. b) NYMEX 10-year strip prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials realized an average gas price differential of ($0.37) and an average realized oil differential of ($6.99) per barrel, which equate to $4.24 per mcf and $52.60 per barrel over the life of the reserves.

Year-end 2022 reserves included 7.1 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves from 367 wells planned to be developed within the next five years with a projected development cost of $0.41 per mcfe. Beyond the five-year reserve calculation window, Range has thousands of high-quality well locations in the Marcellus and further upside in the Utica and Upper Devonian horizons. Range also has a network of more than 250 existing well pads that provide Range the opportunity to develop thousands of future wells while utilizing existing roads, pads and infrastructure. Consistent with recent years more than half of Range’s wells expected to turn to sales in 2023 are from pad sites with existing production.

2023 Capital Program and Production Guidance

Range’s 2023 all-in capital budget is expected to be $570 to $615 million. The capital budget includes approximately $540 million to $565 million for drilling and completion costs and $30 – $50 million for acreage, leasehold and other investments.

Consistent with recent years, Range’s development plan for 2023 will target a maintenance program that holds production approximately flat. Due to efficiencies gained through second half 2022 and into early 2023, Range expects to have a slight build of in-process well inventory during 2023 that will provide optionality into the 2024 and 2025 planning process. There is approximately $30 million included in the 2023 capital plan for this increased inventory. Range’s 2023 plan is expected to deliver an all-in maintenance capital cost of approximately $0.76 per mcfe, which is expected to be the lowest-cost program in Appalachia.

The table below summarizes expected 2023 activity and 2022 regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Planned Wells

TIL in 2023 Wells TIL in

2022 SW PA Super-Rich 3 4 SW PA Wet 31 21 SW PA Dry 24 23 NE PA Dry 3 7 Total Appalachia 61 55



Guidance – 2023

Capital & Production Guidance

Range is targeting a maintenance program in 2023, holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production. Range’s 2023 all-in capital budget is $570 million – $615 million.

Full Year 2023 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.11 – $0.13 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.48 – $1.58 per mcfe Other tax expense: $0.04 – $0.05 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 – $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 – $0.19 per mcfe Net interest expense: $0.14 – $0.16 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.46 – $0.48 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $10 – $14 million



Full Year 2023 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2023.

Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) Mont Belvieu minus $1.00 to plus $1.00 per barrel Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $9.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging (2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.



Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations – Financial Information.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until March 28th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 is relevant and useful to our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by creditors and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-K (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 1,086,697 $ 1,140,520 $ 4,911,092 $ 3,215,027 Derivative fair value gain (loss) 448,181 309,566 (1,188,506 ) (650,216 ) Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 93,335 116,692 419,776 364,029 ARO settlement gain (loss) (b) — — 8 (3 ) Other (b) 2,166 52 4,433 1,386 Total revenues and other income 1,630,379 1,566,830 4 % 4,146,803 2,930,223 42 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 22,282 17,310 82,827 73,977 Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c) 376 324 1,459 1,310 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 294,228 320,785 1,235,441 1,174,469 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression – settlements — — 7,500 — Taxes other than income 11,178 9,515 35,367 30,648 Brokered natural gas and marketing 95,960 119,656 424,609 365,494 Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c) 571 455 2,439 1,794 Exploration 6,654 6,717 25,194 22,048 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 415 391 1,578 1,507 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 16,289 — 28,608 7,206 General and administrative 31,290 30,331 124,282 119,677 General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c) 9,778 11,041 42,023 39,673 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 722 510 1,498 8,885 General and administrative – rig release penalty 532 — 532 — General and administrative – bad debt expense (250 ) 200 (250 ) 200 Exit costs 12,088 12,104 70,337 21,661 Deferred compensation plan (d) 1,963 (21,200 ) 61,880 68,351 Interest expense 35,725 54,004 156,862 218,043 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,508 2,358 8,283 9,293 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 261 — 69,493 98 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 90,847 92,427 353,420 364,555 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 139 23 (409 ) (701 ) Total costs and expenses 632,556 656,951 -4 % 2,732,973 2,528,188 8 % Income before income taxes 997,823 909,879 10 % 1,413,830 402,035 252 % Income tax (benefit) expense: Current (6,044 ) 763 14,688 7,984 Deferred 189,631 17,750 215,772 (17,727 ) 183,587 18,513 230,460 (9,743 ) Net income $ 814,236 $ 891,366 -9 % $ 1,183,370 $ 411,778 187 % Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 3.38 $ 3.57 $ 4.79 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 4.69 $ 1.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 234,948 243,369 -3 % 240,858 242,862 -1 % Diluted 240,222 250,441 -4 % 246,379 249,314 -1 %

(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-K. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 538,662 $ 730,927 Derivative assets 41,915 44,339 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 5,890,404 5,754,656 Transportation and field assets 2,434 3,494 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,070 40,832 Other 68,077 86,259 $ 6,625,562 $ 6,660,507 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 864,678 $ 766,371 Asset retirement obligations 4,570 5,310 Derivative liabilities 151,417 162,767 Current maturities of long-term debt — 218,017 Bank debt 9,509 — Senior notes 1,832,451 2,707,770 Total debt 1,841,960 2,707,770 Deferred tax liabilities 333,571 117,642 Derivative liabilities 15,495 8,216 Deferred compensation liabilities 99,907 137,102 Operating lease liabilities 20,903 24,861 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 112,981 101,509 Divestiture contract obligation 304,074 325,279 Common stock and retained deficit 3,305,198 2,115,820 Other comprehensive gain (loss) 467 (150 ) Common stock held in treasury (429,659 ) (30,007 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,876,006 2,085,663 $ 6,625,562 $ 6,660,507

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 1,630,379 $ 1,566,830 4 % $ 4,146,803 $ 2,930,223 42 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss (632,813 ) (590,414 ) (1,648 ) 130,203 ARO settlement (gain) loss — — (8 ) 3 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 997,566 $ 976,416 2 % $ 4,145,147 $ 3,060,429 35 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 814,236 $ 891,366 $ 1,183,370 $ 411,778 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 189,631 17,750 215,772 (17,727 ) Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 90,847 92,427 353,420 364,555 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 16,289 — 28,608 7,206 Derivative fair value (income) loss (448,181 ) (309,566 ) 1,188,506 650,216 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments (184,632 ) (280,848 ) (1,190,154 ) (520,013 ) Divestiture contract obligation 11,975 11,873 69,766 20,340 Allowance for bad debts (250 ) 200 (250 ) 200 Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 1,438 2,094 7,959 8,347 Deferred and stock-based compensation 12,562 (9,590 ) 107,959 110,356 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 139 23 (409 ) (701 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 261 — 69,493 98 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 129,358 (134,334 ) (3,286 ) (250,538 ) Prepaid and other 1,040 2,434 (18,438 ) (1,140 ) Accounts payable (35,215 ) 4,918 17,077 39,231 Accrued liabilities and other 13,157 28,912 (164,649 ) (29,260 ) Net changes in working capital 108,340 (98,070 ) (169,296 ) (241,707 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 612,655 $ 317,659 $ 1,864,744 $ 792,948 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 612,655 $ 317,659 $ 1,864,744 $ 792,948 Net changes in working capital (108,340 ) 98,070 169,296 241,707 Exploration expense 6,654 6,717 25,212 22,048 Lawsuit settlements 722 510 1,498 8,885 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 1,256 1,096 2,821 4,549 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 512,947 $ 424,052 $ 2,071,071 $ 1,070,137 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 240,625 249,794 246,918 249,400 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (5,677 ) (6,425 ) (6,060 ) (6,538 ) Adjusted basic 234,948 243,369 240,858 242,862 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 240,625 249,794 246,918 249,400 Dilutive stock options under treasury method (403 ) 647 (539 ) (86 ) Adjusted dilutive 240,222 250,441 246,379 249,314

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 770,571 $ 743,948 $ 3,364,111 $ 1,896,231 NGL sales 269,517 340,653 1,308,574 1,135,826 Oil sales 46,609 55,919 238,407 182,970 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 1,086,697 $ 1,140,520 -5 % $ 4,911,092 $ 3,215,027 53 % Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported: $ 448,181 $ 309,566 $ (1,188,506 ) $ (650,216 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss: Natural gas 203,422 282,434 1,119,940 415,228 NGLs (6,505 ) 13,939 12,168 91,838 Crude Oil 12,215 13,975 82,546 42,447 Contingent consideration – divestiture (24,500 ) (29,500 ) (24,500 ) (29,500 ) Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure (e) $ 632,813 $ 590,414 $ 1,648 $ (130,203 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 163,768 $ 175,828 $ 677,316 $ 661,990 NGLs 130,460 144,920 565,614 511,568 Oil — 37 11 911 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 294,228 $ 320,785 $ 1,242,941 $ 1,174,469 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 567,149 $ 461,514 $ 2,244,171 $ 1,481,003 NGL sales 276,022 326,714 1,296,406 1,043,988 Oil sales 34,394 41,944 155,861 140,523 Total $ 877,565 $ 830,172 6 % $ 3,696,438 $ 2,665,514 39 % Production of oil and gas during the periods: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 139,608,416 141,092,053 -1 % 539,442,624 541,021,442 0 % NGL (bbl) 9,918,111 9,395,605 6 % 36,392,033 36,372,862 0 % Oil (bbl) 616,051 798,054 -23 % 2,715,681 3,044,026 -11 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 202,813,388 202,254,009 0 % 774,088,908 777,522,772 0 % Production of oil and gas – average per day: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 1,517,483 1,533,609 -1 % 1,477,925 1,482,251 0 % NGL (bbl) 107,806 102,126 6 % 99,704 99,652 0 % Oil (bbl) 6,696 8,675 -23 % 7,440 8,340 -11 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,204,493 2,198,413 0 % 2,120,792 2,130,199 0 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 5.52 $ 5.27 5 % $ 6.24 $ 3.50 78 % NGL (bbl) $ 27.17 $ 36.26 -25 % $ 35.96 $ 31.23 15 % Oil (bbl) $ 75.66 $ 70.07 8 % $ 87.79 $ 60.11 46 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 5.36 $ 5.64 -5 % $ 6.34 $ 4.13 53 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 4.06 $ 3.27 24 % $ 4.16 $ 2.74 52 % NGL (bbl) $ 27.83 $ 34.77 -20 % $ 35.62 $ 28.70 24 % Oil (bbl) $ 55.83 $ 52.56 6 % $ 57.39 $ 46.16 24 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 4.33 $ 4.10 5 % $ 4.78 $ 3.43 39 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.89 $ 2.02 43 % $ 2.90 $ 1.51 92 % NGL (bbl) $ 14.68 $ 19.35 -24 % $ 20.08 $ 14.64 37 % Oil (bbl) $ 55.82 $ 52.51 6 % $ 57.39 $ 45.86 25 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.88 $ 2.52 14 % $ 3.17 $ 1.92 65 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.45 $ 1.59 -9 % $ 1.61 $ 1.51 6 %

(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 997,823 $ 909,879 10 % $ 1,413,830 $ 402,035 252 % Adjustment for certain special items: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 139 23 (409 ) (701 ) (Gain) loss on ARO settlements — — (8 ) 3 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (632,813 ) (590,414 ) (1,648 ) 130,203 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 16,289 — 28,608 7,206 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 261 — 69,493 98 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Lawsuit settlements 722 510 1,498 8,885 Exit costs 12,088 12,104 70,337 21,661 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 571 455 2,439 1,794 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 376 324 1,459 1,310 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 415 391 1,578 1,507 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 9,778 11,041 42,023 39,673 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment 1,963 (21,200 ) 61,880 68,351 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 407,612 323,113 26 % 1,698,580 682,025 149 % Income tax (benefit) expense, as adjusted Current (6,044 ) 763 14,688 7,984 Deferred (a) 101,903 80,778 424,645 170,506 Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 311,753 $ 241,572 29 % $ 1,259,247 $ 503,535 150 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.99 34 % $ 5.23 $ 2.07 153 % Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.96 35 % $ 5.11 $ 2.02 153 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 240,222 250,441 246,379 249,314

(a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2022 and 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 814,236 $ 891,366 $ 1,183,370 $ 411,778 Adjustment for certain special items: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 139 23 (409 ) (701 ) (Gain) loss on ARO settlements — — (8 ) 3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 261 — 69,493 98 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (632,813 ) (590,414 ) (1,648 ) 130,203 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 16,289 — 28,608 7,206 Lawsuit settlements 722 510 1,498 8,885 Exit costs 12,088 12,104 70,337 21,661 Non-cash stock-based compensation 11,140 12,211 47,499 44,284 Deferred compensation plan 1,963 (21,200 ) 61,880 68,351 Tax impact 87,728 (63,028 ) (208,873 ) (188,233 ) Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 311,753 $ 241,572 $ 1,259,247 $ 503,535 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 4.69 $ 1.61 Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (Gain) loss on ARO settlements — — (0.00 ) 0.00 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.00 — 0.28 0.00 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (2.63 ) (2.36 ) (0.01 ) 0.52 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 0.03 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.07 — 0.12 0.03 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.04 Exit costs 0.05 0.05 0.29 0.09 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.19 0.18 Deferred compensation plan 0.01 (0.08 ) 0.25 0.27 Adjustment for rounding differences (0.01 ) — — — Tax impact 0.37 (0.25 ) (0.85 ) (0.76 ) Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) 0.08 0.08 0.11 0.04 Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 1.30 $ 0.96 $ 5.11 $ 2.02 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.99 $ 5.23 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.96 $ 5.11 $ 2.02

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION