FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

