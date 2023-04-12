Jacksonville, Florida, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville is a security company in Jacksonville, Florida, that has recently launched to provide the highest levels of security guard services for each and every client.

The company has been set up by former Secret Service Agent, Foreign Ministry Vice Consul of Security, and Private Security Consultant, Assaf Catran, who utilizes his extensive security experience with the goal to exceed the current standards of the Florida private security industry.

Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville has made professionalism and protection its top priority and offers complete security services to industrial, commercial, and non-profit companies, as well as professional organizations and agencies, throughout the state.

Whether you need mobile patrol services, armed or unarmed guards at a mall, manufacturing facility, or an apartment complex for loss prevention and security or require security services for special events, such as concerts and football games, Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville will ensure your security needs are met and delivered at competitive prices.

Experienced Professionals

In today’s world, it is important for businesses and facilities of all types to maintain high levels of security.

Whether it’s guarding against potential terrorists, disgruntled employees, robberies, or other incidents, having a well-trained security force on the premises can make all the difference.

Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville offers a team of highly skilled law enforcement and military-trained security guards for hire in Jacksonville Florida. By opting for these specialist individuals, the company can assure you that its team has the highest levels of licensing and experience.

Additionally, by choosing to employ United States Military veterans who have served overseas in various combat missions, Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville helps returning veterans re-enter the workforce and put their excellent military training and professionalism to use.

High Quality Security Guards

Customer Service is at the forefront of operations at Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville, and the company understands the commitment that’s needed, whether that’s for armed guards, foot patrol services, VIP security, or for a firewatch service in Jacksonville Florida, to ensure the safety and security of each and every person they are responsible for guarding.

To make sure you receive the best possible service, Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville will take the time to establish personal relationships with each of its clients. This is because, by getting to know them and in turn, the clients learning more about the company, its team can gain a better understanding of not only what security is required but how best to offer this service.

Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville is dedicated to providing clients with proven results each and every time.

The company will use its vast areas of expertise and what they regard as the best unarmed or armed security service in Jacksonville Florida, to deter law-breaking in high-crime areas, at shopping malls to ensure loss prevention, and can provide targeted crowd control at large sporting events.

With Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville’s high-quality security guard service in Jacksonville Florida, you can focus on the smooth running of your business and 24/7 protection for your customers and employees.

So, regardless of what security or crime prevention services you or your business require, you can rest assured that Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville has the workforce, resources, and experience to give you peace of mind and deliver professional security services at a fair price.

More information

To find out more about Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville and to see its complete selection of security services, please visit the website at https://rangerguard.net/florida/north/jacksonville/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ranger-guard-of-metro-jacksonville-launches-security-guard-services-to-commercial-and-professional-organizations-throughout-florida/

CONTACT: Ranger Guard of Metro Jacksonville 624 Goodwin St Suite 2 Jacksonville Florida 32204 United States 904-999-4113 https://rangerguard.net/florida/north/jacksonville/