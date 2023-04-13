Conroe, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe is a security company in Conroe Texas that has been based and operating in Texas for over 15 years. After expanding from a small business in 2009 to a large company offering complete security solutions to most of Texas and the Southwest, Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe is now using its stature to run a veteran employment scheme.

This scheme aims to provide military and law enforcement veterans financial security and a fulfilling way to utilize their unique skills by becoming armed/unarmed security officers for businesses or individuals seeking loss prevention and visible foot patrols to guarantee their personal or company’s security and safety.

Founder of Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe David Catran is a former secret service agent and foreign ministry vice consul of security. He believes by prioritizing employment for military and law enforcement veterans, they can use their front-line experience, instincts, and training to respond appropriately in live security situations that protects businesses and individuals in all environments and settings.

A Complete Security Package

As a reputable security company in Conroe Texas, Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe provides licensed, insured, and certified security guards throughout Woodlands and the Greater Houston area.

Some of the company’s services include:

Armed and unarmed security guards for your home or business.

Front-of-house protection and concierge services.

Workplace security.

Special event security and access controls.

VIP personal protection.

A holistic security plan that is tailored to your needs.

Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe goes further than most other security company in Conroe Texas, to find the best candidates for the job.

This approach to candidate quality means that Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe always provides a top-tier service to its clients and far exceeds the state requirements for pre-employment background investigations.

After Hours Vehicular Patrol

For owners and managers who need their retail facilities monitored after hours, the mobile patrol services offered by Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe can help.

The security company in Conroe Texas will use a highly visible and well-marked security vehicle to pay random visits to your facilities throughout the night to avoid damage or loss of property.

Loss Prevention

To reduce theft at your business or facility and to improve upon operating inefficiencies, Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe’s Shoplifting Prevention and Apprehension program can assist you in proactively controlling losses and the business risks that come with external shrink.

The security company in Conroe Texas understands that shoplifting is a major risk to profit margins and recommends retailers adopt effective measures (such as employing security guards) against shoplifters to enable them to offer lower prices for merchandise without impacting profitability and to remain competitive in their local marketplace.

24/7 Monitoring

At Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe, its supervisors are available 24 hours a day and all year round for your convenience.

These experienced supervising agents monitor guard activity onsite and are able to send backup or contact emergency services when appropriate.

You can contact the supervisors with any questions or concerns about activity at your sites at any time and receive support.

Ranger Guard of the Woodlands / Conroe believes that if its team is to maintain the quality of service it promotes, close relationships between clients and its personnel, whether on or off duty, must be a priority.

