Ranger Ready Gives Away Repellent to Combat West Nile Virus in the U.S.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

A significant spike in cases of West Nile virus has prompted Ranger Ready Repellents to provide free bottles of their Picaridin 20% body-worn repellent to encourage everyone to protect themselves from West Nile virus caused by a single mosquito bite

2021 Human Cases of West Nile Virus

Map of West Nile virus cases in the United States, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on September 21, 2021

Ranger Ready Repellents Picaridin 20%

Claim a free bottle of Ranger Ready 100ml/3.4 oz. Picaridin 20% insect repellent in Ranger Orange, Amber, or Night Sky scent.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human cases of West Nile virus are on the rise in 2021, with cases reported in thirty-four states. The number of fatalities attributed to West Nile virus has jumped, including ten deaths reported in Arizona alone during the month of September. Experts urge that people be aware of mosquitos and take personal protective measures when temperatures are above 50 degrees.

“The first line of defense against West Nile is to properly wear repellent to prevent yourself from getting bitten by infected mosquitoes,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. “With West Nile cases on the rise, our team decided to make free bottles of Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% repellent available to ensure adults and children can stay safe from this potentially life-threatening illness,” Fuentes said.

West Nile virus, also known as West Nile fever, infects humans through a single bite from a mosquito that is likely to have been infected by birds carrying the virus. Symptoms are similar those of Covid-19 as well as influenza and can be easily misdiagnosed. There are no vaccines or specific medications available to prevent or treat West Nile. If you believe you are showing symptoms, speak with your healthcare provider, who can order tests to check for West Nile infection.

“Ranger Ready Repellents and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage you to protect yourself by wearing body-worn repellents and long sleeve clothing treated with Permethrin 0.5% when you are exposed to mosquitos,” said Chris L. Fuentes.

Ranger Ready body-worn repellents provide up to 12-hours of protection against mosquitos and ticks using the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET. Ranger Ready is safe for children over 1 year old, adults, and for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

To claim your free bottle of 100ml/3.4 oz Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% insect repellent use code ‘STOPWNV’ at https://rangerready.com. Offer ends October 31, 2021. Limit 1 per person while supplies last.

About Ranger Ready Repellents

Ranger Ready Inc. is a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT where it proudly designs, manufactures and distributes Ranger Ready Repellents®.  The company’s premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20%, a body-worn repellent that is the safe and effective alternative to DEET, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%, a clothing-worn repellent that provides dual level protection from bites, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer with Alcohol 80%.  Ranger Ready products are made in the U.S.A. with recyclable components and care given to minimize waste.  Visit RangerReady.com for more information.

Contact: Colleen Kelly | Marketing Manager | Ranger Ready Repellents
Email: [email protected] | Phone (203) 957-3555 x 104

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed73e8e-882b-4e2d-9eae-86f3298a3d84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f33c45b9-f49b-4314-9b6c-9e039035e920

