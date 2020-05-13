Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ranger Ready Repellents Adds Ecommerce Pioneer as Advisor

Ranger Ready Repellents Adds Ecommerce Pioneer as Advisor

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Peter Cobb, co-founder of eBags.com, 6pm.com, and a groundbreaker in eCommerce, is bringing decades of experience to assist the company in its rapid growth in new premium products and territories.

Peter Cobb, co-founder of eBags.com, 6pm.com, and a groundbreaker in eCommerce, is bringing decades of experience to assist Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, in its rapid growth in new premium products and territories.

Peter Cobb, co-founder of eBags.com, 6pm.com, and a groundbreaker in eCommerce, is bringing decades of experience to assist Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, in its rapid growth in new premium products and territories.

Ranger Ready Repellents® is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™ 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

Ranger Ready Repellents® is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™ 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

NORWALK, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, has appointed Peter Cobb to its advisory board of investors that provides guidance while the company expands its portfolio of premium products across channels and geographies.

Cobb is a member of the board of directors of Designer Brands, Inc. (DSW) and serves on the advisory board of PayPal and eLynx Technologies. He co-founded eBags.com in 1998, the largest online retailer of travel goods in the world, now a wholly owned division of Samsonite. Additionally, Cobb was an early investor in Uber, Spotify, and Alibaba Group. 

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my business career has been nurturing and developing consumer preferred brands,” said Cobb. “I’m excited to help Ranger Ready elevate its ecommerce experience and advance its mission of providing premium products that keep people safe.”

Cobb is a former member of the board of directors of the National Retail Federation and is former chairman of NRF’s Shop.org, the leading online retail trade association. Cobb is past chairman of the Travel Goods Association. He received his MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon.

“Authentically connecting with our fans is at the core of Ranger Ready’s strategy,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Ranger Ready founder and CEO. “Peter has scaled start-ups across the globe, and expanding Ranger Ready across channels and market segments is an important step to establishing a premium brand. We’re pleased to have Peter’s expert guidance while Ranger Ready enters its growth phase,” said Fuentes.

 

###

 About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™ 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer.  Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

Attachments

  • Peter_Cobb_2017_4 (1)
  • RR logo 
CONTACT: Teddy DeRosa
Ranger Ready Repellent
203-695-3889
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.