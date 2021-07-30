Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rani Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Rani Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $73.3 million. In addition, Rani has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “RANI” on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald and Canaccord Genuity are acting as lead bookrunning managers and BTIG is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected]; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected]; and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 02110, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 29, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Rani’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the offering and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Rani’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in biotherapeutics product development and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” set forth in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Rani undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Relations

Kathy Johnson
415-482-6602
[email protected]

Investor Relations

Laurence Watts
[email protected]
619-916-7620

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.