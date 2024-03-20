– Announced Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of an Oral Anti-Interleukin 12/23 Antibody (RT-111) –

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“We have kicked off 2024 with positive momentum announcing positive topline results from our Phase 1 study for RT-111, which serves as our third successfully completed Phase 1 trial using RaniPill technology,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani. “The results of our Phase 1 study for RT-111 provide validation that our platform can transform injectable large molecules into convenient, oral pills. We are committed to our vision of making oral biologics a reality across a wide variety of indications. Looking ahead, we continue development of the RaniPill HC to be ready for potential Phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of the year.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Highlights:

Announced Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of an Oral Anti-Interleukin 12/23 Antibody (RT-111). In February 2024, Rani announced RT-111 achieved high bioavailability and was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events in humans, in a Phase 1 study.

Announced Preclinical Pharmacodynamic Data on Transenteric Delivery of GLP-1 Incretin Triagonist. In December 2023, Rani announced preclinical data demonstrating the transenteric delivery of an incretin triagonist of GLP-1, GIP, glucagon receptors elicits rapid weight loss in animal study. Preclinical data support the potential for the RaniPill platform to enable oral delivery of multiple obesity treatments.

Announced Strategic Program Prioritization, Expansion of Manufacturing and Plans to Streamline Business Operations to Support Near-Term Value Drivers and Long-Term Growth of the RaniPill Technology Platform. In November 2023, Rani announced strategic prioritization of its key development programs, RT-102, RT-111 and the RaniPill HC and expansion of its manufacturing footprint to support increased scale and partnerships, and cost reduction initiatives that align with Rani's near-term goals. Development of RT-101 was discontinued, while the development of RT-105 and RT-110 programs were paused. In addition, Rani reduced its workforce. Anticipated cost savings are expected to support Rani's operating plans into 2025.

Completed 60-Day, Repeat Oral-Administration GLP Safety Study. In October 2023, Rani announced preclinical data from a 60-day, repeat oral-administration GLP safety study of the RaniPill capsule in healthy animals. The RaniPill capsule was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events and all animals remained clinically healthy throughout the study.

Announced Successful Oral Delivery of Humira® (adalimumab) via High-Capacity Pill in Preclinical Study. In October 2023, Rani announced the successful oral delivery of a monoclonal antibody, Humira® (adalimumab), via its high-capacity capsule, the RaniPill HC, in a preclinical study. The preclinical study tracked the serum concentrations of adalimumab, following the oral administration of the enteric-coated, RaniPill HC capsule containing 11mg of Humira® (adalimumab) to four canine models. The RaniPill HC successfully delivered adalimumab in all of the subjects.

Presented an Abstract on RT-102 at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. The abstract, presented in October 2023, focused on the safe and reliable delivery of teriparatide with high bioavailability through daily administration of an oral robotic pill (RT-102) in female volunteers.

Near-Term Milestone Expectations:

Development of RaniPill HC to be ready for potential Phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of 2024.

Initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial of RT-102, a RaniPill capsule containing teriparatide for osteoporosis, in 2024.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results:

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023 totaled $48.5 million, compared to $98.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

as of December 31, 2023 totaled $48.5 million, compared to $98.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $7.6 million and $39.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.4 million and $36.6 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The year over year increase of $3.0 million was primarily attributed to higher compensation costs of $1.4 million, an increase of $1.2 million in third-party services and an increase of $0.6 million in facilities, materials and supplies expense related to preclinical and clinical development activities, offset by a decrease in other costs of $0.2 million.

for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $7.6 million and $39.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.4 million and $36.6 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The year over year increase of $3.0 million was primarily attributed to higher compensation costs of $1.4 million, an increase of $1.2 million in third-party services and an increase of $0.6 million in facilities, materials and supplies expense related to preclinical and clinical development activities, offset by a decrease in other costs of $0.2 million. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $5.8 million and $26.5 million, respectively, compared to $7.1 million and $26.8 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The year over year decrease of $0.3 million was primarily attributed to lower third-party services of $1.8 million related to support for compliance with public company requirements and lower facilities, material and supplies and other costs of $0.3 million, offset by higher compensation costs of $1.8 million.

for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $5.8 million and $26.5 million, respectively, compared to $7.1 million and $26.8 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The year over year decrease of $0.3 million was primarily attributed to lower third-party services of $1.8 million related to support for compliance with public company requirements and lower facilities, material and supplies and other costs of $0.3 million, offset by higher compensation costs of $1.8 million. Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $14.1 million and $67.9 million, respectively, compared to $17.3 million and $63.3 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively, including stock-based compensation expense of $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $19.0 million for the full year 2023, compared to $4.5 million and $15.8 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com .

RANI THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,864 $ 27,007 Marketable securities 42,675 71,475 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,308 2,442 Total current assets 50,847 100,924 Property and equipment, net 6,105 6,038 Operating lease right-of-use asset 718 1,065 Other assets 246 — Total assets $ 57,916 $ 108,027 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 648 $ 1,460 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,726 2,349 Current portion of long-term debt 4,897 — Current portion of operating lease liability 718 1,006 Total current liabilities 7,989 4,815 Long-term debt, less current portion 24,484 29,149 Operating lease liability, less current portion — 59 Total liabilities 32,473 34,023 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value – 800,000 shares authorized; 26,036 and 25,295 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value – 40,000 shares authorized; 24,116 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2 2 Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value – 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 85,762 75,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12 ) (73 ) Accumulated deficit (72,889 ) (38,919 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. 12,866 36,855 Non-controlling interest 12,577 37,149 Total stockholders’ equity 25,443 74,004 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 57,916 $ 108,027