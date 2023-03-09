Executive Joins Ranker as Vice President Programmatic Sales, Yield and Strategy

Los Angeles, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranker is adding more veteran leadership to an industry-leading sales team with the addition of Alex Mason. A career-long, digital publishing veteran, Mason has held an array of revenue and product roles across some of the most well-known publishers for over a decade. Mason previously held positions at Gawker Media, VICE, FMG and Complex Networks.



During his time at Complex, Mason was enlisted to bring all programmatic operations and sales in-house, modernizing the publisher for digital advertising with an analytics-first approach and guiding them to industry-leading eCPMs. Most recently, he led programmatic operations for BuzzFeed Inc. after the Complex acquisition in 2022.



“I’ve been a fan of Ranker for a long time as a user and couldn’t be more excited to continue my career with a truly independent force,” added Mason. “While always fast-paced and ever-changing, the programmatic/ad tech industry is entering a pivotal moment that empowers publishers more than ever, especially ones rich in unique data. Ranker is extremely well-positioned to thrive in this environment.”



Alex resides in Brooklyn, NY with his 2 cats. He has a degree in Advertising & Marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology and loves to get tattoos in his spare time

About Ranker

Ranker is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic – TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food – Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1.2 billion votes now power Ranker Insights, a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations (“if you like X, you’ll also like Y, Z”) and audience insights to journalists, marketers, studios and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series; Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500; Built In LA’s Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020 and 2021; and on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021 (No. 5). Watchworthy was a 2022 Webby nominee for both Best Entertainment App and Best Mobile User Experience. Ranker is headquartered in Los Angeles and has over 125 employees.

