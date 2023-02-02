In a cookieless world, Ranker Insights offers the unique ability to reach multiple categories of viewers including loyal fans of competing shows, premium SVOD originals and unexpected audience leads

Los Angeles, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ranker and its impressive Ranker Insights platform powered by over 1.3 billion fan votes has begun working with AdTech and Data Platform companies to offer entertainment brands and their agencies a connective layer for their CTV advertising. In an increasingly fractured media environment, targeted advertising has become exponentially more difficult.

Ranker Insights data provides solutions to inherent issues media brands encounter when trying to maximize ad dollar effectiveness. While programmatic ad spend in CTV revenue continues to increase and offer some effective paths for entertainment brands to target audiences, no ideal data source to target effectively at the show level is being used.

Demographic-based segments are inherently messy and far too broad for the stunning amount of options today’s entertainment consumer faces. Social listening data is spotty, incomplete, and increasingly used only within specific platforms themselves. Viewership data is the most reliable method to target consumers, but increasingly hard to obtain. When this data is available, it is not without its flaws. Most households have multiple users; consumption data has inherent flaws (watching, for example, doesn’t necessarily mean liked); and many shows are consumed passively without real interest. This makes it impossible to determine negative sentiment. The data is also limited to what each household has consumed on the ACR-enabled device, and low costs make smart TVs frequently replaceable.

Ranker Insights combats these issues with a treasure trove of fan sentiment from millions of United States-based voting individuals. Ranker data is collected anonymously, with no fear of being influenced by future privacy regulations. Ranker data is also post-consumption based, which means our votes are based on what consumers watched, in both the positive and negative sense.

This data allows Ranker Insights to construct a “Lifetime” taste history, building a profile of a growing content consumer. One may love The White Lotus, Severance, The Bear and more today, but loved Seinfeld, The X-Files and NYPD Blue in the past. This makes for a clearer consumer taste graph and offers cost-efficient ways to promote new shows to viewers of older shows, and vice versa.

Ranker Insights covers fans of shows from all major OTT services and networks, a library of over 10,000-plus titles. Ranker Insights allows brands to extend the reach of their campaigns, and target unexpected audiences with strong affinities, as well as hard-to-find audiences of original series on premium SVOD services. This is some of the most difficult data to attain as content providers keep their viewership information in-house, making Ranker data a crucial tool in this emerging market. Additionally, with more and more premium series going to FAST/AVOD, Ranker Insights offers increased access to hard-to-reach fans of these premium content titles. Our data can be used as a standalone service or as a complement to other data sources. No matter the use case, Ranker Insights solves real pain points facing entertainment advertisers and their agencies.

