Boston, Massachusetts, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the wake of ransomware attacks on school districts, hospitals, food suppliers, and the US Marshal Service in the last month alone, last night The White House officially classified ransomware as a threat to national security. The White House acknowledged in a 38-page blueprint that reliance on voluntary cybersecurity measures has stopped short of preventing billions of economic losses following a spike in ransomware attacks.

With over 80% of the world’s data housed within the ~17,000 North America-based SaaS platforms, (only five of which are natively backed up), it’s no wonder that over 52% of ransom attacks take place through these software platforms. With The White House’s announcement, long overdue policy changes may finally be on the way to force an end to these vulnerabilities.

Simon Taylor, founder and CEO of data protection as a service company HYCU, believes the government alone cannot solve this. Companies, organizations, and the software vendors they rely on all must do their part so that no data should be left unprotected and vulnerable. In order to effectively curb ransomware we will need public-private partnerships.

Simon can speak to how ransomware has become such a formidable threat in recent years, as well as his expectations for the future as these policies develop.

