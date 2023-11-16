North America is anticipated to retain the leading position in the gravy mixes market due to the increasing number demanding for convenience food with a well-established retail sector followed by Europe.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By 2033, the global gravy mixes market shows promise of reaching a market value of US$ 34,563.0 million. Expanding at a surprising CAGR of 7.1%, this market is likely to end in 2023 with a valuation of US$ 18,101.9 million.

This growth is owed mainly to augmenting consumer awareness of the health benefits of the gravy mixes. A gluten-free and low-sodium gravy mix pack is also available from gravy mix manufacturers to suit special dietary requirements.

The simplicity and convenience of gravy mixes are found appealing by all kinds of consumers- housewives in a hurry to cook for a large group of people, meals on weekends, or complicated spice mixes needed for preparing certain products. In the food preparation process, gravy mixes eliminate the need for the involvement of numerous ingredients as they comprise all the necessary ingredients and are all available at the same time. Globally, it is gaining attention due to its simplicity and ease of preparation in various regions.

The popularity of convenience foods raises the demand for gravy mixes. Convenience foods have shown a keen inclination due to the change in lifestyles and the growing working population, which is a key trend anticipating gravy mix growth in the market. With the trend of quick-to-grab eateries, fast-food joints, and restaurants that need gravy mixes, the demand for these mixes has increased significantly.

Key Takeaways:

The United States held a significant market share of 20.8% in the gravy mixes market in 2022, indicating the country’s strong position as a major player and its substantial consumer demand for convenient and flavorful gravy options.

Germany, with a market share of 7.1%, demonstrates its presence and contribution to the gravy mixes market, reflecting the country’s culinary preferences and the availability of a diverse range of gravy mix products.

Japan’s market share in the gravy mixes market stood at 4.0% in 2022, highlighting the country’s growing adoption of international flavours and the incorporation of gravy mixes in its cuisine, adding richness and depth to dishes.

Australia contributed to the gravy mixes market with a market share of 2.7% in 2022, showcasing the country’s interest in quick and easy meal solutions and its appreciation for the convenience and taste that gravy mixes offer.

China exhibits a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% in the gravy mixes market, indicating the country’s increasing consumer awareness and demand for convenient and ready-to-use gravy mixes as a way to enhance the flavour of their meals.

India experiences a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the gravy mixes market, reflecting the country’s evolving culinary landscape and the rising interest in incorporating different flavours and culinary techniques, including the use of gravy mixes, in Indian cuisine.

The United Kingdom showcases a CAGR of 4.8% in the gravy mixes market, reflecting the country’s ongoing demand for convenient meal solutions and its interest in exploring a variety of flavours and options when it comes to gravy mixes, adding depth and taste to traditional British dishes.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key participants present in the global Gravy Mixes market include Southeastern Mills, Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Campbell, Edward & Sons, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Knorr, Food Club, Schwartz, Pioneer Foods, Suhana Masala, MountainKing Potatoes, Pioneer Gravy, Hellmann’s, ALCO FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED and Others.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Hellmann’s introduced a new gravy mayonnaise in March 2022 to go with its takeaway trio. The American-born firm aims to bring together Northerners and Southerners with the help of its brand-new condiment trio with a takeaway-inspired design. The condiment asserts to be the first of its kind and is a new flavor collection that also includes Coronation and Chilli Charger.

To develop a retail campaign for meals during the fall in August 2022, MountainKing Potatoes partnered with Pioneer, a well-known producer of tasty, thick gravy mixes. When purchasing MountainKing Butter Russets five-pound sacks in November, look for a special Kwik Lok tag that offers.75 cents off any two Pioneer gravy mixes (2.75 oz. or smaller) in exchange. Each Pioneer gravy mix package makes two cups, enough for any dinner.

Key Segments Profiled in the Gravy Mixes Industry Survey

By Origin:

Organic Gravy Mixes

Conventional Gravy Mixes

By Product Type:

Vegan Gravy Mixes Brown Mushroom Gravy Mixes Other Gravy Mixes

Non-vegan Gravy Mixes Beef Gravy Mixes Poultry Gravy Mixes Pork Gravy Mixes Other Gravy Mixes



By Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging

Food Cans

Jars

Flexible Packaging

Pouches

Sachets

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Grocery Retail

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Retail

Specialty Stores

Independent Grocery Stores

E-retail

By End-Use Industry:

Household

Commercial Establishments

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

