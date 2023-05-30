[234 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Roof Window Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.23 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 4.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.13% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Velux Group, Fakro, Roto Frank AG, Sunlux Roof Windows, Keylite Roof Windows, Faelux, Skylights Plus, VELFAC, ECOtherm, Optilight Roof Windows, Dakea, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group, RoofLITE, Alwitra, AHRD, AHRD Korea, Natural Light Co., Ltd., Solstro, VivaTerra, Bilka Steel., and others.

Roof Window Market – By Material Type (Wood, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Aluminum, Others [Composite, Fiberglass, Etc.]), By Application (Residential, Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

The demand of global Roof Window Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.13% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Roof Window? How big is the Roof Window Industry?

Report Overview:

The global roof window market size was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

A roof window is a window installed on the roof of a building to allow natural light and ventilation into the indoor space. It can be fixed or operable and is often used in attics, lofts, and other spaces with sloping roofs. Roof windows are made of various materials, including wood, metal, and vinyl, and come in different sizes and shapes to fit different roof designs.

The installation of roof windows requires specific skills and expertise to prevent leakages and other damages. Maintenance of roof windows is also essential to ensure their functionality and longevity. Some of the common maintenance practices include cleaning, lubricating, and replacing damaged parts. Overall, roof windows enhance the indoor environment, provide energy efficiency, and add aesthetic value to buildings.

Global Roof Window Market: Growth Factors

The global roof window market is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for natural light & ventilation, the growing popularity of energy-efficient buildings, rising disposable incomes, and the need for aesthetic & functional improvements in building design.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable building practices and green building codes are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of roof windows, coupled with the lack of awareness and understanding of their benefits, is hindering the roof window industry’s growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain and delayed construction projects, posing a significant challenge to the market. Nonetheless, the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings in the Asia Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the market, particularly in the context of sustainable building practices and energy-efficient buildings.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022: USD 3.23 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 4.4 billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 4.13% CAGR
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Years: 2023-2030
Key Market Players: Velux Group, Fakro, Roto Frank AG, Sunlux Roof Windows, Keylite Roof Windows, Faelux, Skylights Plus, VELFAC, ECOtherm, Optilight Roof Windows, Dakea, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group, RoofLITE, Alwitra, AHRD, AHRD Korea, Natural Light Co., Ltd., Solstro, VivaTerra, and Bilka Steel.
Key Segment: By Material Type, By Application, and By Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Roof Window Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global roof window is segmented based on material type, application, and region.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into Wood, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Aluminum, and others. The PVC segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The PVC segment of the roof window market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly building solutions. PVC roof windows offer excellent thermal insulation, which can help reduce energy consumption and lower heating and cooling costs.

Additionally, PVC is a cost-effective material compared to wood and metal, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious customers. The growing popularity of modern and contemporary building designs that favor clean and sleek lines also works in favor of the PVC segment. Moreover, the durability and low maintenance requirements of PVC roof windows make them a practical choice for customers who value convenience and longevity. The continued growth of the construction and renovation industries in emerging markets also presents new growth opportunities for the PVC segment of the roof window market.

Based on application, the roof window industry is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment of the roof window market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing trend of home renovation and remodeling, as homeowners seek to improve the value and functionality of their homes. Roof windows are popular additions to residential properties, as they provide natural light & ventilation, and enhance the aesthetics of the building.

Additionally, the growing trend of eco-friendly and energy-efficient building solutions has increased the demand for roof windows in residential properties, as they provide a source of natural light that can help reduce energy consumption and lower heating and cooling costs. The increasing focus on health and well-being in modern-day living has also contributed to the growth of the residential segment of the roof window market, as homeowners seek to create a more comfortable and healthy living environment for themselves and their families. With the continued growth of the residential construction and renovation industries, the residential segment of the roof window market is poised for further growth in the coming years.

The global Roof Window market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Wood

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aluminum

Others [Composite, Fiberglass Etc.]

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Roof Window Market – By Material Type (Wood, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Aluminum, Others [Composite, Fiberglass, etc.]), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Roof Window market include –

Velux Group

Fakro

Roto Frank AG

Sunlux Roof Windows

Keylite Roof Windows

Faelux

Skylights Plus

VELFAC

ECOtherm

Optilight Roof Windows

Dakea

LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group

RoofLITE

Alwitra

AHRD

AHRD Korea

Natural Light Co. Ltd.

Solstro

VivaTerra

Bilka Steel.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Roof Window market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Roof Window market size was valued at around US$ 3.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030.

The global roof window market is driven by the increasing demand for natural light and ventilation in buildings.

Based on material type, the PVC segment is predicted to grow at a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Roof Window industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Roof Window Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Roof Window Industry?

What segments does the Roof Window Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Roof Window Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest roof window market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing significant growth in the roof window market in recent years. The growing urbanization and industrialization in the region have led to a rise in construction activities, resulting in an increasing demand for roofing solutions. The growing trend of eco-friendly and energy-efficient building solutions has also contributed to the growth of the roof window market in the region, as consumers seek to reduce their energy consumption and lower their carbon footprint.

The region’s large population and rising disposable income have also increased demand for high-quality roofing solutions that enhance the aesthetics and functionality of their buildings. Additionally, the increasing adoption of modern building designs that favor clean and sleek lines works in favor of the roof window market. With continued investments in infrastructure development and the growth of the construction industry in the region, the Asia Pacific roof window market is poised for further growth in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, Velux, a leading player in the roof window market, launched its new Velux Active with Netatmo system, a smart home solution that allows homeowners to control their roof windows, blinds, and shutters with a mobile app. The system is designed to improve indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption by automatically opening and closing roof windows and blinds based on the temperature and humidity levels inside the home. The Velux Active with Netatmo system also provides real-time data on air quality and weather conditions, enabling homeowners to make informed decisions about their living environment.

In 2021, FAKRO, a leading manufacturer of roof windows, launched its innovative Z-Wave roof window, a smart window that allows homeowners to control their roof windows and blinds with a mobile app or voice assistant. The window features a built-in sensor that detects rain, snow, and wind, and automatically closes the window to prevent water leakage and damage to the interior. The FAKRO Z-Wave roof window also features a slim and sleek design that blends seamlessly with modern and contemporary building designs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Roof Window?

At what CAGR, the global roof window market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global roof window market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global roof window market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the roof window market value?

Who are the leading players in the global roof window market?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

