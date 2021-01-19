Rapid Growth and Trailblazing Tech in 2020 Positions CloudBolt Software to Redefine Cloud Management in 2021

Enterprise cloud management leader closed two major acquisitions, doubled its customer base, received multiple industry accolades, and pioneered ground-breaking innovations in cloud automation, cost management, governance, and security to accelerate digital transformation

NORTH BETHESDA, M.D., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, solidified its position as the intelligent choice for cloud management in 2020. With significant growth and global expansion, two acquisitions, and game-changing innovation, CloudBolt’s comprehensive, award-winning solutions are positioned to lead a paradigm shift in cloud management in 2021. Major accomplishments to help enterprises anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multicloud journey include:

Two Acquisitions

Two significant acquisitions propelled CloudBolt’s game-changing cloud management vision: SovLabs , leading provider of codeless integrations for hybrid cloud, and Kumolus , an innovator of cloud cost management, security and governance solutions. With Kumolus, CloudBolt gained a SaaS-based offering to help enterprises radically simplify how they visualize their public cloud environments like AWS and Azure while continuously optimizing them for cost, security, and compliance. In addition, CloudBolt expanded its APAC base with the acquisition.

With SovLabs, CloudBolt filled a vital missing link in traditional cloud management approaches— the need to solve complex integration challenges. OneFuse, a first-of-its-kind codeless integration technology born from the acquisition, utilizes intelligent abstraction to enable IT to vastly reduce the high cost and complexity of custom coding integrations for toolsets like VMware vRealize Automation, HashiCorp Terraform, Kubernetes, and others, while improving visibility and governance. The acquisition also doubled CloudBolt’s global customer base and increased its employee headcount by 50%.

Series B Funding

In the fourth quarter of 2020, CloudBolt announced $35M in series B funding to further expand its product development and go-to-market functions to accelerate its global growth objectives. Insight Partners, a global venture capital and private equity firm, led the round with venture debt participation from Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) and Bridge Bank.

Technology Innovation

CloudBolt released versions 9.2, 9.3, and 9.4 of its flagship hybrid cloud management platform (CMP) and added to its position as the most flexible CMP on the market. These latest releases focused on helping ITOps and DevOps teams simplify Terraform and Kubernetes adoption; featured advanced security and cost management capabilities for public cloud; and deepened integrations with cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and GCP as well as ecosystem players like VMware, Red Hat OpenShift, ServiceNow, Splunk, Cohesity, Rubrik, Veeam and many others.

In addition, the market launch of OneFuse solidified CloudBolt’s visionary position in the rapidly evolving market space by making integrations a critical capability on the hybrid cloud, multicloud journey. With OneFuse, enterprises can now dramatically accelerate their infrastructure automation initiatives by codelessly extending and integrating their cloud management and automation tools—all without the high cost, complexity, or governance risks of custom code.

Executive Team Expansion

In 2020, CloudBolt expanded its executive team to drive the company’s next growth phase and rapidly scale the business globally. Jeff Kukowski became Chief Executive Officer and a member of CloudBolt’s Board of Directors. Nick Mansour was brought on board as Chief Revenue Officer. Other key hires included Larry Kraft as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances, Chrissy Chambers as SVP, Customer Success, and Patrick Malaperiman as VP of Sales for EMEA. Finally, two industry cybersecurity experts, Justin Dolly and Steve Moore, joined CloudBolt’s Board of Advisors to help accelerate CloudBolt’s offerings in the cloud security, governance, and compliance spaces.

Industry Awards and Accolades

In 2020, the company also achieved other significant highlights, further validating why customers love CloudBolt:

Named in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms

Winner of the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Cloud Management Solution

Placed #780 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list

Placed #199 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America

, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America Placed #68 in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2020 , among 500 featured companies

, among 500 featured companies 5-Star rating from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide

“I would like to thank our customers, partners, investors, and employees for a tremendous 2020 with even more excitement for 2021,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “We’re now clearly at the forefront of an evolving hybrid cloud, multicloud landscape where flexibility and intelligence are key to helping enterprises meet their most pressing challenges—whether that’s complex integrations, simpler automation, or continuous cost, security, and governance optimization. With our recent acquisitions and continued innovations, CloudBolt offers the most comprehensive set of solutions to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey. The new year marks a major shift in cloud management priorities and capabilities, and we couldn’t be more excited to lead that change.”

