Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global power bender market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and expand at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast years 2023-2033.

Conduits and pipes can be bent more quickly and effectively with the use of power benders, which are motor-driven tools. Conduit bender shoes are propelled by powerful electric motors, and as they rotate, they draw the pipe. To fit between the die and counter-dies or rollers, the pipe must be able to bend to the required angle. When employing the proper length and dimensions for an application, using bent pipes and tubes will have less of an impact on the total design budget. This is because most pipe bending procedures are pretty affordable. There are several uses for power benders. Pipes or tubes can be bent using a variety of dies and other spinning parts.

Power benders have a wide range of end uses, including the automotive, aerospace, military, oil & gas, and other industries. As such, the global market for power benders is estimated to grow 1.4X in the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global power bender market is projected to reach a valuation US$ 1.9 billion by 2033.

The market exhibited 2.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Automotive end use will dominate the market with US$ 366 million valuation in 2023.

By machine type, hydraulic benders lead the market with 28.1% market share in 2023.

Demand for power benders is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.1% and 4.9% in North America and East Asia, respectively.

“Electric benders to dominate market with largest share over forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Power Bender Industry Research

By Machine Type : Hydraulic Benders Electrical Benders



By Bending Angle :

Up to 90 Degrees Above 90 Degrees



By Motor Capacity :

Up to 5 HP 5-10 HP 10-20 HP 20-50 HP Above 50 HP



By End-use Industry : Automotive Aerospace / Military Electrical & Electronics Oil & Gas Power & Energy Healthcare Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Product launches, product research and development, geographical expansions, partnerships, and collaborations are a few of the aspects of market development and growth strategies. To meet specific application needs and requirements, manufacturers are focusing on advanced techniques.

Power benders have been proven to work for a variety of end-use industries. The bending of pipes has also served as the foundation for manufacturing facilities. Market participants are putting efforts into developing cutting-edge and long-lasting heat staking machines by investing in research and development. New methods are being developed by leading manufacturers of power bending equipment to achieve maximum efficiency and operational capabilities.

Key Companies Profiled

Baileigh Industrial

Bassett Industries

Current Tools Incorporated

Eagle Bending Machines Inc

Edwards Manufacturing Company

Faccin Group

Gardner Bender

Greenlee

Mackma

MetalPro

Nargesa

Reed Manufacturing Co

Revolution Machine Tools

Schind

Swagelok Company

Tridan International Inc

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global power bender market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of machine type (hydraulic benders, electrical benders), bending angle (up to 90 degrees, above 90 degrees), motor capacity (up to 5 HP, 5-10 HP, 10-20 HP, 20-50 HP, above 50 HP), and end-use industry (automotive, aerospace / military, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, power & energy, healthcare, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

